Will this be Mark Cavendish's record-breaking bike? Plus more Tour de France tech ahead of the Grand Depart

Cycling’s racing calendar is packed with storied events, but there’s none quite like the Tour de France. While some prefer the cobbles of Roubaix over the slow build of Milan-San Remo or the seemingly unending climbs of the Giro, le tour is one race we can all agree on.

So, starting tomorrow, the eyes of the world will once again be on France (and Italy!) as the riders complete the three-week circuit that will not only determine the winners and losers but also celebrate bike racing in all its chaotic beauty.

Naturally, teams want to appear their best for the race, so we’ve got some pretty spiffy-looking Tour de France bikes that will be taking the line in Florence on Saturday. Here are three that caught our eye, followed by Lidl-Trek’s tire of choice that comes with an interesting stamp of approval.

Cavendish to chase tour record on special-edition Filante SLR

(Image credit: Wilier)

I doubt you’ll need reminding that Sir Mark Cavendish will be gunning for a record-breaking 35th stage win at this year's Tour. Cav’s pursuit of a victory that will see him pass Eddy Merckx as the race’s most prolific stage winner will be one of the most compelling subplots of this 111th edition. He’ll be chasing history aboard a special-edition Wilier Filante SLR, resplendent in a paint job rich with signifiers.

While the rear triangle of the frame is black, the front end resembles a heat map with a few Jackson Pollock-esque splatters applied for good measure. Green is present as a nod to the colour of the race’s points jersey, yellow to represent the maillot jaune and blue and red to symbolise Cav’s 2011 World Champs title.

(Image credit: Wilier)

“Filante SLR is the perfect bike for me, but I wanted something more,” Cavendish says. “Everyone has their own taste and that's why I love to add my own touch to the bikes I use, as they have been an inseparable part of my professional life for 20 years now. On my last visit to Wilier HQ in March, walking around the company I saw a picture that struck me. I asked if it was possible to apply it to the front of Filante SLR, leaving the rear triangle black.

"After a couple of months, I found myself handling this Filante SLR, which is spectacular to say the least - perfectly in line with my expectations. They’ve done a great job, which has given me extra motivation for my next Tour de France.”

Will the Red Bull SL8 give Bora wings?

(Image credit: Specialized)

Red Bull’s partnership with the Bora - hansgrohe team means a new look kit and bike for the German outfit who, in Primož Roglič, have one of the few genuine rivals to race favourite Tadej Pogacar.

The bike in question is, of course, the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Spesh’s ‘one bike to do it all’ and Cycling Weekly's Race bike of the Year. For the Tour, Specialized’s lead concept graphic designer Tom Briggs has opted for what’s described as a ‘sticker slap’ design.

(Image credit: Specialized)

“The design was inspired by youth culture and 90’s skateboarding aesthetics,” he says. “The clustering of logos on boards and other objects in the form of stickers showed authenticity and connectedness to something counter-culture. It’s a new look, a new day for the peloton, and Specialized is bringing together something that feels unique in a world that all too often can look the same.”

In reality, it looks to be a pretty subtle design, with many of the ‘stickers’ across the frame rendered in a light grey against the background of the white. Understandably, it’s the Red Bull logo that is most prominent from afar; it’s in full colour and 'slapped’ on the side of the head tube.

(Image credit: Specialized)

The rest of the bike is completed by a SRAM Red AXS groupset, a set of Roval Rapide CLX II team wheels, a Rapide cockpit and an S-Works Power saddle with Mirror tech. Specialized has made - and individually numbered - just 500 for sale.

IPT opt for tricolore inspired paint job

(Image credit: Factor)

Given that the French are immensely proud of their race - and rightly so - it seems sensible for teams from elsewhere to attempt to ingratiate themselves with the local fans as they work their way around the country. The Israel PremierTech squad have opted to win over the home crowd with a special edition Factor Ostro VAM that celebrates both race and country.

The tricolor colour scheme should translate easily, though at speed the splatter paint detail may be lost against the predominantly black frame. Nonetheless, it’s a distinctive-looking machine that’s paired with Black Inc’s integrated cockpit and wheels to deliver plenty of aero benefits.

(Image credit: Factor)

The bike is available in limited numbers to the general public with a choice of build options, although Factor hasn't said just how many framesets have been produced. If you fancy one, you’ll need to request a quote via the website.

Lidl-Trek to race on FSC®-certified rubber

(Image credit: Pirelli)

While Lidl-Trek’s new fleet of Gen 8 Madone’s will likely garner much attention, the team’s choice of tyre is newsworthy too. The likes of Mads Pedersen and Giulio Ciccone will be rolling on the world’s first-ever tyre made using Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified natural rubber.

The Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RC will likely be familiar. It’s a dedicated tubeless-ready race tire designed for a range of conditions. However, the version that will be used by Lidl-Trek at the Tour bears the FSC stamp engraved on the side of the tire. This indicates that the rubber used comes from plantations that are managed “to strict environmental, social and economic standards”, helping to both protect biodiversity and benefit the local communities.

(Image credit: Pirelli)

Made in Pirelli’s Milan-Bollate plant, the FSC certification also means the material used “is managed separately from non-certified material throughout the entire supply chain”. To make this possible, Pirelli says it has renovated the plant, with a dedicated monitoring system in place.