All the pro peloton transfers for 2024: Nils Politt and Pavel Sivakov to UAE Team Emirates

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

August 1 is a big deal in the world of professional cycling. It is the day riders can officially announce that they are moving teams, unveil their new direction, and rumours can finally be put to bed.

Rather than announcing each transfer individually, we will collect together all the transfers in the men's and women's pelotons here, as and when they are officially revealed.

While the announcements can now be made, many deals will have been done in the weeks and months running up to August, hence the myriad of rumours that are given air. Some teams announce their new riders in one big splurge, while others strategically drip-feed the names throughout the rest of the year; the news does not necessarily need to be shared until December 31. However, riders and teams just have between August 1-15 if they want to announce mid-season moves.

Big moves

Nils Politt and Pavel Sivakov join UAE Team Emirates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Two announcements in two days from UAE Team Emirates as it continues its journey from the Tadej Pogačar vehicle to a well-rounded squad. The first was Pavel Sivakov joining, the Frenchman following in Adam Yates' wheel tracks in moving from Ineos Grenadiers to the Middle Eastern team, and he was joined by Nils Politt the next day, the German coming across from Bora-Hansgrohe.

Sivakov has been with Ineos for six years, during which time he won the Tour of Poland and the Tour of the Alps in a breakthrough 2019, and also won the Vuelta a Burgos last year. He was often deployed as a second-string GC rider, with top tens at the Etoile de Bessèges, Ruta del Sol, Paris-Nice, the Tour of the Alps, and the Tour of Austria this year. Sivakov will bolster UAE's options at stage races.

“I’m really excited to join UAE Team Emirates next year. It’s going to open up a new chapter in my career after the past six years at Ineos,” the 26-year-old said. “For sure it’s going to be a big change for me but I’m really looking forward to joining the UAE project. I’ve been seeing how the team has been developing over the years and I’m happy to become part of the that, both to try and win races and to help to win races.”

Meanwhile, Politt comes to UAE after spending three seasons with Bora-Hansgrohe, during which time he won a stage of the Tour de France and the Deutschland Tour overall. The rouleur-cum-breakaway artist is currently German national time trial champion, and will help UAE at the Classics as well as being a useful domestique at Grand Tours. He finished second at Paris-Roubaix behind Philippe Gilbert in 2019.

Mauro Schmid to Jayco-AlUla

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Promising Swiss climber Mauro Schmid is moving down under with Jayco AlUla after two years with Soudal Quick-Step. The 23-year-old burst onto the cycling scene with his Giro d'Italia stage win in 2019, when he was riding with Qhubeka ASSOS, before he moved to Quick-Step. He won the Baloise Belgium Tour last year and Coppi e Bartali this year, and came close to stage wins at Itzulia Basque Country in April.

He will take on a GC leadership role at Jayco, alongside Eddie Dunbar and Simon Yates.

Matteo Trentin, Alberto Dainese and Michael Storer all join Tudor Pro Cycling

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Swiss ProTeam Tudor Pro Cycling has signed a whole tranche of top level pros for its battle for WorldTour status. Matteo Trentin, Alberto Dainese, Michael Storer, Marius Mayrhofer, Florian Stork, Alexander Krieger and Hannes Wilksch will all join the squad in 2024.

Trentin, who was with UAE Team Emirates for three years, is the standout name, the former European champion a winner of stages at all three Grand Tours, and comes with a wealth of experience after 13 years as a professional. He will deliver UCI points.

Mayrhofer, Dainese and Stork all come across from dsm-firmenich, all with promise. Dainese has won a stage of the Giro in the last two seasons, while Mayrhofer won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in January.

Krieger moves across from Alpecin-Deceuninck, likely to act as a leadout man, while Wilksch joins from Tudor's development squad.

Magnus Cort and Andreas Leknessund join Uno-X

(Image credit: oan Cros Garcia - Corbis/Getty Images)

Another ProTeam making waves is Uno-X, with the Norwegian squad continuing with its policy of signing some of the best Danish and Norwegian riders in the world.

Magnus Cort, the owner of the best moustache in pro cycling, comes across from EF Education-EasyPost after four years with the American team. In that time, he won stages of the Vuelta a España, Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, and represents a new level for Uno-X.

For Andreas Leknessund, signing for Uno-X represents a comeback, with the Norwegian coming through the team's development programme before he moved to dsm-firmenich. He finished eighth at this year's Giro after spending time in the pink jersey, and gives the squad a new GC dimension.

Arnaud Démare and Miles Scotson to Arkéa Samsic

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

After being left out of Groupama-FDJ's Tour de France squad, Arnaud Démare has headed to Arkéa Samsic, and will bring leadout man Miles Scotson with him. Démare has actually done the rare move of switching straight across to his new French team, and will race for them as soon as this month.

Scotson will join in 2024. Démare has spent his whole career up to this point with FDJ, so the transfer represents a big break. He has won two stages of the Tour de France, as well as eight of the Giro d'Italia - the record for a French rider.

All the transfers

Arkéa Samsic

In: Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ)

dsm-firmenich

Out: Alberto Dainese, Florian Stork, Marius Mayrhofer (all Tudor Pro Cycling), Andreas Leknessund and Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Uno-X), Henri Vandenabeele (Lotto Dstny)

EF Education-EasyPost

In: Archie Ryan (Jumbo-Visma Development), Darren Rafferty (Hagens Bermans Axeon)

Out: Magnus Cort (Uno-X)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

In: Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Circus-ReUz-Technord)

Jayco AlUla

In: Mauro Schmid (Soudal Quick-Step)

Soudal Quick-Step

Out: Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla)

UAE Team Emirates

In: Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Out: Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling)