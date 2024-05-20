Belgian rider finished Giro d'Italia stage 15 despite falling into ravine
Jenthe Biermans was rescued after crashing on the descent of the Mortirolo
Jenthe Biermans finished stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia despite falling into a ravine after crashing on a descent.
The Arkéa-B&B Hotels rider found himself in a "panic" situation after he fell into the ravine while descending the Mortirolo on Sunday, after a crash which saw him lose his radio too.
The Belgian, with the help of staff from other teams, was able to climb out of the chasm, and incredibly, still finished the stage. He finished 130th, 46:49 behind Tadej Pogačar, who won the day. 20 riders finished behind him.
"I misjudged a bend during the descent. The result was a very heavy fall. The heaviest fall of my career,” Biermans told Sporza at the finish.
"It was really panic. The first moment I couldn't move anymore.
"I continued to tumble after my fall and eventually came to a stop around a tree. I also lost my communication during the fall, so they [Arkéa-B&B Hotels] didn't find me right away."
While his Arkéa team were unaware of Biermans' situation, and the incident was not captured on television, the Belgian was helped by other teams.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"Four teams immediately came looking for me, I was at least 25-30 meters deep in a ravine," Biermans said.
"[Alpecin-Deceuninck sports director] Gianni Meersman and the men from Intermarché-Wanty, among others, came immediately. I would like to thank them."
"A few men helped me climb up. We took our time for a long time. I was lucky that I was not in the last group at the time," Biermans explained, and he comfortably made the time cut in the end.
"I climbed back on the bike and then rode on with the last gruppetto. I crossed the line thanks to a lot of support from other boys and character."
Having completed the stage, Biermans was thankful that the crash had not be much worse. However, it is still not assured that he will continue the Giro, when it resumes on Tuesday after the second rest day.
"Now we are going to do checks and hope that there are no fractures. My hip, lower back and foot really don't feel good," Biermans said.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Giant slashes bike prices on TCR, Propel and Defy models in huge sale amid industry chaos
Discounts can be found across a range of popular road and gravel models
By Luke Friend Published
-
Geraint Thomas: 'If I tried I could follow Pogačar for a bit, then blow up and lose ten minutes'
The Ineos Grenadiers rider, second overall, says that UAE Team Emirates will pay for "burying themselves" on stage 15
By Adam Becket Published
-
Geraint Thomas: 'If I tried I could follow Pogačar for a bit, then blow up and lose ten minutes'
The Ineos Grenadiers rider, second overall, says that UAE Team Emirates will pay for "burying themselves" on stage 15
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Who TF flagged me?': Tadej Pogačar's achievement marked as questionable on Strava after Giro d’Italia stage victory
The queen stage of race featured the brutal Mortirolo pass and included more than 5,400 metres of elevation
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'Everyone let Pog go and do his thing' - Geraint Thomas on Tadej Pogačar's queen stage dominance at the Giro d'Italia
Welshman says race became a "cat and mouse" among the other GC contenders after Pogačar broke away
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tadej Pogačar doubles Giro d'Italia lead with solo mountaintop victory on stage 15
Race leader puts three minutes into his GC rivals on pivotal queen stage
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 15 as it happened: Tadej Pogačar stuns to win queen stage
With 5,400m of climbing, there's an epic mountains day in store
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Filippo Ganna triumphs over Tadej Pogačar to win stage 14's time trial
The Italian time trial specialist beat Pogačar, his closest rival, by 29 seconds
By Emma Magnus Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 14 live: Filippo Ganna wins time trial after two hours in the hotseat
Saturday's 31km flat individual time trial from Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda could open up the GC
By Emma Magnus Last updated
-
Who is leading the Giro d'Italia 2024 after stage 15?
Who holds the maglia rosa, maglia ciclamino, maglia azzurra and maglia bianca after the twelfth stage?
By Joseph Lycett Last updated