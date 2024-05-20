Belgian rider finished Giro d'Italia stage 15 despite falling into ravine

Jenthe Biermans was rescued after crashing on the descent of the Mortirolo

Jenthe Biermans
Adam Becket
Jenthe Biermans finished stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia despite falling into a ravine after crashing on a descent.

The Arkéa-B&B Hotels rider found himself in a "panic" situation after he fell into the ravine while descending the Mortirolo on Sunday, after a crash which saw him lose his radio too.

