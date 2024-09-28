'Lotte should keep thinking that': Demi Vollering dismisses Kopecky comments on eve of World Championships road race

The fighting talk begins as the big favourites square up for today's Worlds road race

Demi Vollering Lotte Kopecky SDWorx team 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dario Belingheri)
By
published
Contributions from
in News

Lotte Kopecky is in no doubt about the task she has on her hands if she wishes to overcome the Dutch assault – led by Demi Vollering – in today's women's World Championship road race, and defend her title. But the Belgian predicts that the orange team could found out by their own personal ambitions.

“They are starting with a very strong team, but it has already been shown several times that they do not always get along well," she told media in Zurich. "You see that on paper there is one clear leader, but there are also others who are eyeing the world title. There are several women in the Dutch team who can and want to win.”

