EF Education-EasyPost and Israel-Premier Tech to race all-new Maryland Classic in September, one of just 4 UCI races in the US

The U.S. road calendar has a new addition this summer: the all-new Maryland Cycling Classic.

Making its debut on September 4th, the men's only one-day race was given a UCI Class 1 ProSeries stamp of approval, making it the highest-ranked UCI race in the country.

The late season, 192-kilometer race is one of just four UCI races held on U.S. soil, making it a rare opportunity for domestic elite riders to earn some coveted UCI points. But the inaugural event seems to be garnering quite a bit of international interest as well.

Organizers today announced the attendance of WorldTour teams EF Education-EasyPost and Israel-Premier Tech to an already stacked start list of domestic and international elite teams.

“I’m super excited to be racing in Baltimore,” said potential race favorite Alex Howes, (EF Education-EasyPost).

“With top teams and a super strong international field, this is the biggest road race in the USA. The proximity to some of the largest metropolitan areas in the states means I’ll have plenty of friends and family making the trip to come cheer us on!”

Teams confirmed thus far include:

- WorldTour teams Trek-Segafredo and Team BikeExchange-Jayco

- America’s top ProTour team Human Powered Health

- ProTeam Team Novo Nordisk

- U.S. Pro Continental Team Skyline, L39ION of Los Angeles and Hagens Berman Axeon

- The U.S. National Team

- International squads such as Team Medellin-EPM of Colombia, Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4MIND of Canada, Team Corratec of Italy, EvoPro of Ireland, South Africa’s Team ProTouch, Panamá es Cultura y Valores of Panama.

A total cast of 17 teams and 110 riders is expected to contest the new race, which starts in Baltimore County at Kelly Benefits headquarters in Sparks, and routes into Central Baltimore for four circuits and a finish in the Inner Harbor area.

“The addition of two quality WorldTour teams further solidifies the Maryland Cycling Classic as the top one-day pro cycling race in the U.S.,” said Event Chair John Kelly.

“The composite U.S. National Team joining the field also provides an exciting opportunity for young U.S. talent. The line-up is rounding out very well and we’re thrilled to see a strong international mix of teams with riders from more than 20 countries. It’s truly a world-class international field.”

The race will take place Sunday, September 4th and is said to be broadcasted internationally to more than 100 countries. Stay tuned for more information.