Simon Yates refuses to comment on being among Giro d'Italia favourites: 'I’ll let you guys make that decision'
Yates also claimed he has learned a lot from previous editions of the Giro d'Italia, which should hopefully help him this time around
Simon Yates brushed off any claims that he is among the favourites to win the Giro d'Italia, though he seemed quietly confident as he discussed what he has learned from previous editions of the Grand Tour.
Yates is currently tipped as the bookies' second favourite rider to win the Giro this year, behind Ineos Grenadiers rider Richard Carapaz. Addressing this assumption at BikeExchange-Jayco's pre-race press conference ahead of Friday's start, Yates attempted to brush off any added pressure that might be added on him.
“I’ll let you guys make that decision,” Yates said. “I think the riders are just anxious to start. There are others who will be competitive. Take it back to last year. I’d won the Tour of the Alps and I kept reading I was a massive favourite.
"Romain Bardet won the Tour of the Alps this year and I’ve heard nothing about him so I think there’s a few guys flying under the radar.”
Previously, Yates has mentioned he is aiming for a podium spot in the overall standings, which would at least match his best result of third in the event, achieved last year.
This year is the fifth consecutive season Yates is competing at the Giro, and while he is coyly downplaying his chances at victory this year, he also suggested he is much better prepared than in previous years to deal with the challenges across the three-week race.
“I think I’ve learned patience,” he said. “You need to be quite calm. The race is three weeks. You can always go back to 2018 where we really went after it in the first and second weeks and then fell apart in the third.
“But even last year I had some problems with my hamstrings in the first week but still came good towards the end, managed a stage and arrived on the podium. You’ve got to have an eye on the big picture, be patient and wait for the race to come to you.”
That aforementioned 2018 performance saw the British rider win three stages in the opening two weeks, helping him spend 13 days in the pink jersey. However, he failed to keep that momentum going heading into the final six stages, and ultimately relinquished the lead to eventual winner Chris Froome when the-then Team Sky rider launched that stinging stage 19 attack.
Despite going on to win the Vuelta a España later that year, Yates claims he has learned patience since. The 29-year-old recognises he exerted too much energy in the first two weeks in 2018 before blowing up in the third week, which he now understands isn't the way to race the Giro d'Italia.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Richard Carapaz hoping Giro d'Italia victory can fulfil first part of 'very personal' 2022 objective
The Ecuadorian is aiming to win both the Giro and the Vuelta a España this year
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
What is VAM and can I use it to improve my climbing?
A cycling metric that doesn’t need power meters or heart rate data but can still be used to improve your climbing. Everything you need to know about your VAM
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
Five things to look out for at the Giro d'Italia 2022 week one
The Giro starts with a bang in Hungary in 2022 with riders desperate to claim the first pink jersey - here's the key points to look out for in week one
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Who are the bookies' favourites to win the Giro d'Italia 2022?
The bookmakers have picked their favourites to be wearing the Maglia Rosa come the end of May
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022: who are the top contenders for the pink jersey?
We take a look at who could be riding into Verona as Giro d'Italia champion at the end of May
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Milan-San Remo's organiser is planning to create women's event for 2023
RCS is looking to add a women's Milan-San Remo to the calendar next year
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Joe Dombrowski 'on track' for the Giro d'Italia, his 'favourite race'
The Astana-Qazaqstan rider ready to support team and look for opportunities in Italy
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 start list: Mathieu van der Poel, Mark Cavendish and Richard Carapaz all set to line up at the Italian Grand Tour
The squads of all 22 teams starting in Hungary in the battle for the Maglia Rosa
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mark Cavendish says stories about a rivalry with Fabio Jakobsen are 'lazy'
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl sprinter says that friction between him and Dutch teammate is the last thing he wants
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Simon Yates aims for podium at Giro d'Italia
Team BikeExchange-Jayco build team around Briton as he chases top-three again
By Adam Becket • Published