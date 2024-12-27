'He’s at the age now where he's coming into his prime' - Where does Tadej Pogačar go next after a year of unequalled domination?

Becoming the first male rider since 1987 to complete cycling’s hallowed triple crown earns the Slovenian this year’s prize. Tom Thewlis salutes a spectacular year

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

This feature originally appeared in Cycling Weekly magazine on 5th December 2024.

Where to even start with Tadej Pogačar’s remarkable year. The breadth of the 26-year-old’s achievements in 2024 speaks for itself, and forever underscores his unparalleled, era-defining greatness. We may never see the like of it again.

