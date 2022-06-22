How to watch Tour de France 2022: Live stream the 109th French Grand Tour
Everything you need to know about catching all of the live action of the 2022 edition of the Tour de France on TV
The Tour de France 2022 gets underway on Friday 1 July and takes place across 21 stages.
The 2022 Tour de France route opens with the Grands Départs in Denmark before finishing on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday 24 July.
A stacked field of riders are set to take to the start line in Copenhagen, with reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) joined by Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), among plenty of other quality riders.
While it is every cycling fan’s dream to follow the peloton around France for the full three weeks, it is a whole lot easier said than done. Instead, the only other real option is to watch the action on the TV, or via a streaming service.
Fortunately, plenty of channels are broadcasting the Tour around the world, meaning you won't miss a minute of the racing. Below, we detail everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 edition of cycling’s most prestigious race.
HOW TO WATCH TOUR DE FRANCE 2022 WHERE YOU ARE
- Watch the Tour de France live on GCN+, Discovery+ and ITV in the UK
- Live stream the Tour on NBC in the USA and Canada, and SBS in Australia
- The Tour de France will be broadcast live on Discovery+ and France TV Sport in France
WATCH TOUR DE FRANCE 2022 IN THE UK
All 21 stages of the 2022 Tour de France route will be broadcast live in the UK, with GCN+ (opens in new tab), Discovery+ (opens in new tab) and ITV all showing the live action.
Highlights and analysis shows of each stage will also be available.
To gain access to Discovery+ coverage, you can subscribe for £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month.
Alternatively, Welsh cycling fans can watch the race on Welsh-language channel S4C.
If you’re not in the country for the Tour de France 2022, no problem – you can just download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.
Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.
Try out Express VPN (opens in new tab) for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.
There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.
WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE 2022 IN THE USA, CANADA AND AUSTRALIA
In the USA and Canada, you can watch the Tour de France live every day on NBC, with live pictures being shown along with on demand and highlights from the French Grand Tour.
Canadian cycling fans also have the option of watching the race on FloBikes.
In Australia, SBS will show the racing live every day, with highlights packages also available.
HOW TO WATCH THE GIRO D’ITALIA IN EUROPE
Discovery+ and GCN+ are all available to Pan-European viewers, including from France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
In addition to Discovery+ and GCN+, French viewers also have the option to watch their home race on France TV Sport, with Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF in Belgium and NOS in the Netherlands all available, too.
