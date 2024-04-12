Julian Alaphilippe raced 11 times this spring with a broken knee

The Frenchman still managed to finish ninth at Milan-San Remo, miraculously

Julian Alaphilippe after the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Many of us will have been in the position of riding through an injury, or keeping quiet about a little niggle in the hope that it would go away. Few of us, however, would have fractured part of a knee and then managed to finish ninth at Milan-San Remo.

This has been Julian Alaphilippe's year to date, as the Soudal Quick-Step rider broke part of his left knee, his fibula head located at the knee joint, according to an interview with Le Parisien this week.

