Mark Cavendish confirmed for his final Tour de France as he hunts stage win record
Astana Qazaqstan head to Bilbao with squad split between sprints and general classification
One opportunity. One clear path to the line. One stage win. That's all Mark Cavendish needs at his final Tour de France to take the all-time record for stage wins at the race, a record that was set in 1975 by Eddy Merckx.
No pressure, then. Cavendish will ride his last Tour - his 14th - for Astana Qazaqstan, the team announced on Monday afternoon, along with a squad that is split between helping him win that crucial stage and targeting general classification. The Manxman is retiring at the end of the season, and will hope to win his 35th stage at the Tour.
Cavendish's support comes in the form of Cees Bol, signed specifically to help lead him out at this race, Gianni Moscon, who also rode the Giro d'Italia with Cavendish, and Yevgeniy Fedorov.
To help with its goal, Astana Qazaqstan team has brought in Mark Renshaw, Cavendish's long-term former leadout man to consult on sprint finishes. He led Cavendish to many of his famous wins, including helping him to six in 2009, when both rode for Columbia HTC.
Cavendish's first - and only - win of the season to date came in May at the Giro d'Italia, where the 38-year-old won the final stage in Rome. He only needs a single similar opportunity to go top in the all-time stage win ranking. The Manxman will be wearing Astana's special Tour kit at the July race, after his time in the British champion's bands ended on Sunday.
“Mark’s recent victory in the Giro d'Italia is proof that he still possesses the speed, power, and determination needed to win Grand Tour stages," Mark Renshaw said last week. "With the support of Astana Qazaqstan Team and the talented riders selected for the race, I am confident that he has what it takes to win in this year’s Tour de France.
"I cancelled other jobs in July which shows my confidence in him. As we prepare for the important sprint stages, I am excited to work with the team’s Sports Directors to develop effective tactics and strategies, analysing and breaking down sprint stages is something I absolutely love to do.
"Mark’s career is already a big success, but I am excited to have the opportunity to help Mark finish his career on an absolute high and chase his 35th victory in the Grand Boucle."
Astana's GC bid will be spearheaded by Alexey Lutsenko, who has finished in the top 10 at the last two Tours de France, supported by David De La Cruz, Luis León Sánchez and Harold Tejada.
The team will hope to make history with Cavendish, and see Lutsenko finish up as high as possible overall over the three weeks.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Egan Bernal returns to Tour de France for Ineos Grenadiers
Colombian part of eight-man squad along with Tom Pidcock, Dani Martínez and Carlos Rodríguez
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France 2023 start list: Pogačar and Vingegaard confirmed; Mark Cavendish to race final Tour
The full list of teams and riders competing at the 110th edition, which begins 1 July
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
Egan Bernal returns to Tour de France for Ineos Grenadiers
Colombian part of eight-man squad along with Tom Pidcock, Dani Martínez and Carlos Rodríguez
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France 2023 start list: Pogačar and Vingegaard confirmed; Mark Cavendish to race final Tour
The full list of teams and riders competing at the 110th edition, which begins 1 July
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
The five unmissable stages of the Tour de France 2023: From Bilbao to the Alps
There will be action across all 21 stages, but watch out for these five in particular
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Chris Froome not selected for Tour de France 2023
38-year-old misses out on 'ultimate goal' as Israel-Premier Tech confirm eight-man squad
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
21 riders to watch at the Tour de France 2023: It's not just Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar
Who will stand out over the 21 stages from Bilbao to Paris? Here are Cycling Week's picks
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mark Cavendish reunited with leadout king Mark Renshaw at Astana Qazaqstan for Tour de France
Australian joins team as 'sprint and leadout consultant'
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
‘I'm angry and disheartened’ - Arnaud Démare left out of Tour de France by Groupama-FDJ
David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot will head up French team at home Grand Tour, Démare to leave FDJ at end of season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France: Unchained review - Tense and insightful must-see television
Netflix does it again with its behind-the-scenes Tour de France documentary, although Tadej Pogačar's absence is notable
By Adam Becket • Published