Momentum is only going one way at the Vuelta a España - away from Ben O’Connor, towards Primož Roglič

The Australian hung onto red on Friday, but lost almost two minutes

Ben O&#039;Connor on stage 13 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News
Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam writes a column for the Leadout every week, subscribe here.

Momentum is crucial in cycling. Whatever someone’s skill, form, or results, once it starts to swing one way, it is hard to stop. Harder to reverse it. Yet it is impossible to quantify. How fast is the momentum moving and in which direction?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest