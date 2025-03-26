'Really, really dangerous' - crashes mar finish of Classic Brugge-De Panne as Juan Sebastián Molano wins

Pile-ups take Tim Merlier and Olav Kooij out of race finale

Juan Sebastián Molano wins Brugge-De Panne 2025
It became a matter of last man standing at the Classic Brugge-De Panne on Wednesday, where Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates XRG) escaped a sequence of crashes to win from a reduced bunch.

There were four crashes inside the final 5km at the Belgian one-day race, the last of which came inside the closing kilometre, and took Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) and Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) out of contention.

