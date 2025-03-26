'Really, really dangerous' - crashes mar finish of Classic Brugge-De Panne as Juan Sebastián Molano wins
Pile-ups take Tim Merlier and Olav Kooij out of race finale
It became a matter of last man standing at the Classic Brugge-De Panne on Wednesday, where Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates XRG) escaped a sequence of crashes to win from a reduced bunch.
There were four crashes inside the final 5km at the Belgian one-day race, the last of which came inside the closing kilometre, and took Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) and Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) out of contention.
From a reduced bunch, Molano sprung an early sprint with around 400m remaining, and held off Lidl-Trek's Jonathan Milan in a photo-finish. Madis Mihkels (EF Education-EasyPost) finished third.
"This final is really, really dangerous, really fast," Molano told the TV cameras afterwards.
"After the last corner I was put in a good position after the small road and I tried. I saw 500m and I took the corner really fast and I started the sprint. It was really long but I looked behind and no one was following me, then I was full-gas for the final.
Asked about the crash-marred finale, Molano said: "I saw three crashes. One touched me on the leg... It's really, really fast, really dangerous this race, but I'm very happy."
"It's my first win of the season and also my biggest victory in a one-day race so it's really special," Molano continued. "There were many crashes today and I hope everyone is okay, it was really crazy out there today."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
A sprint was expected at the end of the race which was won by Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) for the last two years, but four crashes in the final 5km took many favourites out, including Merlier and Kooij, but also Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) and Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels). Merlier and Kooij's crash came at a narrowing of the course just after the flamme rouge.
"We controlled the race, it’s always not good to give them a victory," Milan said post-race on TV. "Molano was super-strong. I wasn’t expecting someone to come from behind. I did my best. We had many crashes, and also before the last corner. I heard, I thought it was really big and I hope that no-one is badly hurt. It was a difficult final, one of the more dangerous ones I have done.
"The parcours was pretty dangerous, with this run-in to the final kilometre. From three lanes to one, and then a right turn, a bit twisty a few hundred metres to go. This made everyone a bit nervous and a bit dangerous. Of course, everyone wants to stay in the front and win, and it’s more and more."
It is not the first time that race safety has been questioned this year, with teams pulling out of the early-season Étoile de Bessèges after a series of incidents, including vehicles on the course.
Any serious incident at this stage of the season could prove impactful for the remainder of the Classics season, with the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday, and Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The future of bicycle pumps is electric, and I am jumping on the bandwagon with this Cycplus AS2 electric pump deal in the Amazon Big Spring Sale
Cycplus has established a reputation for producing high-quality mini electric tyre inflators, and the compact AS2 is swiftly emerging as the market leader
By Matt Ischt-Barnard Published
-
Tadej Pogačar might already be a bookies' favourite for Paris-Roubaix, but it will be his biggest challenge yet
The world champion will tackle the pavé of Roubaix - is the risk worth the reward?
By Adam Becket Published
-
Elisa Balsamo outsprints Charlotte Kool to win Classic Brugge-De Panne
Italian takes second WorldTour victory on the trot
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Jasper Philipsen conquers crosswinds to win stormy Classic Brugge-De Panne
Alpecin-Deceuninck rider sprinted out of an elite group of four to take third win of 2023
By Adam Becket Published
-
World champion Elisa Balsamo powers to victory in the Classic Brugge-De Panne
Italian wins second Women's WorldTour race in a row for Trek-Segafredo
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
Tim Merlier sprints to win in photo finish at Classic Brugge-De Panne
Alpecin-Fenix sprinter wins by millimetres ahead of Dylan Groenewegen
By Adam Becket Published