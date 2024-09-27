Remco Evenepoel puts transfer speculation to bed ahead of World Championships road race

'I'll stay where I am' says Double Olympic champion as he confirms he will remain at Soudal Quick-Step next season

Remco Evenepoel
Evenepoel celebrates winning the Olympic men's road race in Paris
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
Remco Evenepoel has put an end to the endless transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Soudal Quick-Step at the end of the 2024 season. 

Evenepoel has been regularly connected to a possible switch to the German team Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, which is also sponsored by Specialized, Evenepoel's bike sponsors. However, Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported late on Thursday that any possible move was dead in the water. 

