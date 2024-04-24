'Ride like you own the road' - Zoe Bäckstedt on Paris-Roubaix Femmes, her Grand Tour debut and her new Red Bull helmet

Bäckstedt recently landed sponsorship from the energy drink giants and joined the likes of Tom Pidcock, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Evie Richards as a Red Bull athlete

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
By Tom Thewlis
published

Zoe Bäckstedt is enjoying life on the bike right now, and it's easy to see why. In the last two years alone, the 19-year-old has held multiple junior time trial and road world titles, and followed that up with the under 23 European time trial title last autumn

If that wasn’t enough, she then stormed to victory - and yet another rainbow jersey - in the women’s under 23 race at the cyclo-cross world championships in February. 

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 


He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 


When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

