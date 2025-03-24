'The following day felt as if nothing had happened' - Egan Bernal fully recovered from collarbone fracture, returns at Volta a Catalunya

The Colombian suffered the fracture in mid February but is already able to race again

Egan Bernal at the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Egan Bernal will return to action at the Volta a Catalunya on Monday after suffering a collarbone fracture at the Clásica Jaén Paraíso in February.

In a press release from Ineos Grenadiers, the Colombian explained that his recovery had gone better than expected thanks to the support of the team’s medical staff. “I broke my collarbone and underwent surgery that very evening,” he explained. “I was lucky to be operated on by a pretty good doctor, and the following day the collarbone felt as if nothing had happened.”

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

