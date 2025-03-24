'The following day felt as if nothing had happened' - Egan Bernal fully recovered from collarbone fracture, returns at Volta a Catalunya

Egan Bernal will return to action at the Volta a Catalunya on Monday after suffering a collarbone fracture at the Clásica Jaén Paraíso in February.

In a press release from Ineos Grenadiers, the Colombian explained that his recovery had gone better than expected thanks to the support of the team’s medical staff. “I broke my collarbone and underwent surgery that very evening,” he explained. “I was lucky to be operated on by a pretty good doctor, and the following day the collarbone felt as if nothing had happened.”

Bernal started the season in fine form, winning both the road race at individual time trial at the Colombian national championships, before the fall late on at the Clásica Jaén left him with the fracture. His teammate, Michał Kwiatkowski, went on to take the victory, securing Ineos’ first pro race victory in 226 days in the process.

Bernal was one of the main contenders in the fight for the podium behind Tadej Pogačar at Catalunya last year. He said it was his intention to come back and compete for a similar result this time round.

“The Volta a Catalunya is a race I quite like. I’ve raced it every year I have been able to, and always with the same intention - to land a good GC result,” he said. “Last year I finished 3rd, and this year I’d like to stand on the podium again and fight for every stage along with my teammates, hoping to keep improving my shape with an eye on my next goals of the season.”

“There is no easy stage at the Volta. It might sound cliche, but it’s true - you need to focus on one stage at a time. Monday’s stage is already a tricky one, as it’s usually a small peloton at the finish. Every stage is challenging, and we have to be ready for that,” he added.

Geraint Thomas will also line up for Ineos in Spain alongside Bernal. Discussing the team’s ambitions at the week long race, the Welshman said the team’s goals were wide ranging. “We are going to try and be in the mix in the sprints with Axel [Laurence], and we have Egan [Bernal] and Laurens de Plus for the climbs.”

Thomas is set to retire at the end of the season, and joked that riding Milan-San Remo at the weekend had been made easier due to knowing that he would soon no longer have to deal with the early season unpredictable spring weather out on the road.

“I was thinking it was going to be one of the last times I am going to be cold and wet in the rain during a race,” he said. “I’m just enjoying it, because we have a special life as pro athletes and pro cyclists, so I want to enjoy the last few months. Afterwards, things will get a bit more real in the real world.”