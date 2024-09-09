Tom Pidcock heads to Canada for Montreal and Quebec GPs after Tour of Britain Men

Brit set to use Canadian double header as final tune up before road World Championships, lines up against Tadej Pogačar among others

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock will line up against Tadej Pogačar at the Grands Prix Cyclistes des Québec and Montréal as he builds towards the road World Championships in Switzerland later this month.

Ineos Grenadiers' Pidcock heads across the Atlantic after completing the Tour of Britain Men which wrapped up in Felixstowe on Sunday, won by Israel-Premier Tech’s Stevie Williams.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
