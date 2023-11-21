Tom Pidcock to target week-long stage races in build to 2024 Tour de France

Tom Pidcock will look to target a week-long stage race victory next spring in order to prepare for a return to the Tour de France in the summer.

Pidcock’s coach and his Ineos Grenadiers team believe that victory, or a podium finish, in a major week-long stage race would be the logical next step in his development as a general classification rider.

The Leeds-born rider is yet to win a stage race since turning professional.

Pidcock’s coach Kurt Bogaerts told Cycling Weekly: “Of course we want to go with more ambition to stage races like Tirreno for example. It's his GC strength that we want to develop and that starts in some small races like Tirreno, Paris-Nice for example or the Critérium du Dauphiné. You'll not solely develop that in the Tour.

“We want to do a few more races like that with a little bit more emphasis on trying to do a good result and grow in the GC. That also shows why you do TT testing, why you do wind tunnel testing and gives purpose to it.”

It’s also likely that the 24-year-old will return to Strade Bianche in a bid to defend the title he emphatically won in March.

“He would like to target it [Strade Bianche] again,” Bogaerts added. “It's a race in general that he really loves and with the team we are putting a puzzle together where it's highly likely it will fit in."

Pidcock has ridden three Grand Tours since turning pro. His best GC result so far was 13th at this year's Tour de France.



Last year, Pidcock finished 16th on his debut at the Tour. He also won a stage on Alpe d'Huez and finished second in the best young rider classification.

Bogaerts explained that targeting a smaller stage race will eventually help him to break into the top ten in the Tour in the years ahead.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Strade Bianche will likely become a regular fixture in Pidcock’s programme after his scintillating victory on the Tuscan gravel this season.



“Strade is definitely a race that I see Tom returning to several times,” Bogaerts added. “Obviously it's not a Monument, but it's probably the one that comes closest to a Monument.



"It's quite iconic and is the closest you can come to like the old fashioned style of racing on dirt roads.

“The finish is quite nice [in the square], the environment is nice, that part of Italy is a really great place. I know that doing well in that race is something he would like to do several times.



"There's other races he would like to win once, but I think he wouldn't say no to a second win there. It means a lot to him, this race, and I see him going back there regularly.”



As well as winning Strade, Pidcock finished third at the Amstel Gold race in April before finishing second to Remco Evenepoel at Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

Influential teammates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bogaerts explained that the willingness of Pidcock’s experienced teammates to share their knowledge has enabled the Yorkshireman to continue his rapid development across all racing settings this year.



Reflecting on his rider’s season, Pidcock’s coach highlighted one former Monument winner whom he said had played a particularly pivotal role.

“Kwiato [Michał Kwiatkowski] for example, won Strade in the past and other Monuments. He committed to Tom 100% that day… He gives experience of certain races that only winners can give you and he shares that with us.



“There is real respect between these guys… It’s unique because some guys can be very protective with their knowledge towards the younger generation.

"I've mentioned Kwiato but we have a lot of guys in our team that are sharing their knowledge. It's unique and very appreciated by us all.”