UAE’s Juan Ayuso says he should win Tirreno-Adriatico ‘if there are no inconveniences’

Juan Ayuso in the blue Tirreno leader&#039;s jersey
UAE's Juan Ayuso in Tirreno's blue leader's jersey after winning stage six
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Having defeated all-comers in Tirreno-Adriatico’s ‘queen’ stage that finished on the Frontignano summit and in doing so taken a commanding overall lead, Juan Ayuso is on the verge of the biggest stage race success of his career. Following that solo victory, the UAE Team Emirates rider said that only ‘inconveniences’ can now prevent him winning ‘the race of the two seas’ on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking in the wake of his third victory of the season after previous successes at the Faun Drôme Classic and Trofeo Laigueglia, the 22-year-old Spaniard explained that UAE’s plan for the day had played out perfectly. ‘The team did an amazing job. We knew that we had to make it hard at the end,’ he said.

