UAE’s Juan Ayuso says he should win Tirreno-Adriatico ‘if there are no inconveniences’

Having defeated all-comers in Tirreno-Adriatico’s ‘queen’ stage that finished on the Frontignano summit and in doing so taken a commanding overall lead, Juan Ayuso is on the verge of the biggest stage race success of his career. Following that solo victory, the UAE Team Emirates rider said that only ‘inconveniences’ can now prevent him winning ‘the race of the two seas’ on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking in the wake of his third victory of the season after previous successes at the Faun Drôme Classic and Trofeo Laigueglia, the 22-year-old Spaniard explained that UAE’s plan for the day had played out perfectly. ‘The team did an amazing job. We knew that we had to make it hard at the end,’ he said.

He revealed that the weather conditions had made things more complicated, though. Yet, he added, this didn’t really seem to trouble his young teammate Isaac Del Toro. ‘It was quite windy and if you’re on the wheel you can save a lot. My compliments to Del Toro because even with the headwind he pulled amazingly. I was suffering, really suffering on the wheel, but everybody else was as well,’ Ayuso admitted.

Once Del Toro had done his stint, Ayuso delivered the final thrusts that led to his solo success. ‘When I went for it, I knew that I had to just keep my tempo to the top. The last K or so I suffered a bit, and I’m really glad that I made it,’ he said.

A distant runner-up to Jonas Vingegaard in last year’s Tirreno, which he led for the opening three days, Ayuso looks set to claim his second stage race success at WorldTour level after the 2024 Itzulia Basque Country. He goes into the final stage into San Benedetto del Tronto that is primarily flat and should suit the sprinters with a lead of 37 seconds on second-placed Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), with the former race leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) another second back in third place.

It’s great to have the jersey again. Last year I had it half the week and lost it to a stronger rider. This year I’ve not had it all week and I think now that I’ve got it that I’ll be able to take it home. I prefer this outcome,’ he said.

‘The race is won tomorrow so I don’t want to say that I’ve won it, but if everything goes well and there are no inconveniences then it should be a nice day. This was a big objective for the start of the season and looking ahead to the Giro d’Italia. I set myself the goal of winning this race and I’m super proud of myself, of the team and of everybody around me who’s helped me to achieve this.’