Vuelta a España 2022 standings: Who's leading the race after stage 2
Sam Bennett sprints to victory on stage two but Mike Teunissen is still in the leader's read jersey
Stage two of the Vuelta a España 2022 saw Irish rider Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprint to victory and pull on the green points leader's jersey.
The leader's red jersey, however, remains the property of a Jumbo-Visma rider. Denmark's Mike Teunissen replaces his team-mate Robert Gesink - who donned the top following stage one's team time trial win for the Dutch team - in red.
Jumbo-Visma currently occupy the top five slots in the general classification with team leader Primož Roglič, gunning for his fourth consecutive Vuelta win, sitting in fourth with the same time as Teunissen. Ineos Grenadier's British hope Ethan Hayter is sixth.
The first two stages have been flat but Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) is leading the mountains classification, while Hayter tops the youth standings.
Vuelta a España 2022 stage two results
1. Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:49:34
2. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
3. Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
4. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
5. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
6. Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
7. Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
8. Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
9. John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
10. Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco, all same time
Vuelta a España 2022 general classification after stage two
1. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, in 4:14:14
2. Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
3. Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
4. Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
5. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma, all same time
6. Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 12 seconds
7. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 13 seconds
8. Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
9. Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers, at same time
10. Remco Evennpoel (Bel) QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl, at 14 seconds
