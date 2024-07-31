Vuelta a España crosses new frontier with stage start in supermarket

Stage six will begin from within Carrefour Jerez Sur, the first time this has ever been done, astonishingly

The Vuelta a España outside Carrefour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
News

The 2024 cycling season has been one for the history books. Biniam Girmay became the first black African rider to win a Tour de France stage. Marianne Vos won her 250th career race. Mark Cavendish broke the Tour de France stage win record.

There is a larger milestone still to come, however. Stage six of the Vuelta a España will begin from within a supermarket for the first time ever, according to the race organisers.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

