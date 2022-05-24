Who's out of the Giro d'Italia 2022 by stage 16? Dumoulin, López and Bardet among those to abandon
The latest retirements from this year's race
We are within six stages of the end of the Giro d'Italia, and the hard race has taken its toll on the peloton, thinning it out. Already on stage 16, riders have been forced to abandon the race, and we might well be looking at more casualties come the end of the day.
There have been some high profile abandonments over the opening two weeks, really changing the shape of the race. These have included general classification contenders like Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Miguel Angel López (Astana-Qazaqstan), cruelly cutting their challenge for the maglia rosa short.
As the race has entered the high mountains of the final week, there has also been a steady drip of sprinters leaving the race, like Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), leaving the fast options left looking pretty lonely.
Former Giro champion Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) left on Saturday's tough stage around Torino, one of four to leave on that day.
All in all, twenty riders have abandoned the corsa rosa so far, leaving 156 in the race on stage 16. This trickle might turn into a flood in the last week, with almost 20,000 metres of climbing, although there will be a strong desire among many to make it all the way to Verona on Sunday.
Among the more unfortunate retirees was Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), who was forced out of the race after suffering an eye injury caused by the podium bottle of Prosecco. Poor Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Victorious) didn't even make it to Italy, breaking his wrist on stage three in Hungary.
As we head deeper into the Giro, some of these absences might be felt keenly by teams, especially those looking to win the race overall.
EF Education-EasyPost have been the hardest hit, with three leaving the race; this means they have just five riders left for the final few stages.
WHO’S OUT OF THE GIRO D’ITALIA 2022?
Stage one - none
Stage two - none
Stage three - Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Victorious), DNF with a broken wrist
Stage four - Miguel Angel López (Astana-Qazaqstan), DNF with a hip injury
Jakub Mareczko (Alpecin-Fenix), DNF with a cold
Stage five - Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), DNF
Stage six - none
Stage seven - Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost), DNS with illness
Michael Mørkøv (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), DNS with illness
Sergio Samitier (Movistar), DNF after crash
Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), DNF
Stage eight - Simon Carr (EF-Education EasyPost), DNS
Stage nine - Rüdiger Selig (Lotto Soudal), DNF
Stage ten - none
Stage 11 - Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), DNS with eye injury
Stage 12 - Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), DNS to recover for Tour de France
Stage 13 - Romain Bardet (Team DSM), DNF with illness
Stage 14 - Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), DNS
Cees Bol (Team DSM), DNS
Alexander Krieger (Alpecin-Fenix), DNS
Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), DNF
Stage 15 - Valerio Conti (Astana-Qazaqstan), DNF with leg injury
Stage 16 - Jonathan Caceido (EF Education-EasyPost), DNS with Covid
Natnael Tesfatsion (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli), DNF
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
João Almeida biding his time at the Giro d'Italia: 'Always keep in mind the next days'
The UAE Team Emirates rider is hoping to secure a podium finish as he expects the final day's time trial to be decisive
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'The doctors said it would be impossible to come back and race': The story of an incredible journey from hospital to Giro top five
Domenico Pozzovivo currently sits fifth in the GC ahead of a crucial week in the mountains, but his journey to this point has been a struggle
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Odd one out: Mark Cavendish in early break on Giro d'Italia queen stage
It really is not a day for the fast men in the Alps
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Richard Carapaz is ready for whatever the Giro d'Italia final week throws at him
Ecuadorean's confidence bolstered by the strength of his Ineos Grenadiers team
By Adam Becket • Published
-
How the team with the smallest budget in the WorldTour is overtaking the competition: The rise of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
The Belgian team has been punching above their weight all season
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Five tackle the Alps: Quintet separated by 61 seconds heading into Giro d'Italia final week
Carapaz, Hindley, Almeida, Landa and Pozzovivo all in contention for pink
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 standings: Results from the 105th edition after stage 15
The latest standings from the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giulio Ciccone storms to victory on Giro d'Italia stage 15
The untouchable Italian won the mountainous stage by over a minute
By Pete Trifunovic • Published
-
Simon Yates wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia with late attack
The British rider picked up his second stage win of this year's race
By Pete Trifunovic • Published
-
'It's horrible for us. He is a great champion' — Team DSM react to Romain Bardet leaving Giro d'Italia
Frenchman forced to leave race after falling ill
By Adam Becket • Published