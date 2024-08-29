Wildcard Pablo Castrillo denies Max Poole to take Vuelta a España stage 12 victory

Spaniard takes emotional victory with hard-fought solo mountain break, Ben O'Connor holds on to GC lead

Pablo Castrillo wins stage 12 of 2024 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dario Belingheri)
By
published
in News

Pablo Castrillo, a rider from the wildcard Kern Pharma team, won stage 12 of the Vuelta a España with a plucky solo attack on the final cat-one climb up to Montaña de Manzaneda.

He was not far off being caught by Brit Max Poole (dsm-firmenich PostNL) in the final 200 metres, but the 23-year-old Spaniard held on to win by eight seconds at the end of the 138km stage.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸