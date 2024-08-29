Wildcard Pablo Castrillo denies Max Poole to take Vuelta a España stage 12 victory
Spaniard takes emotional victory with hard-fought solo mountain break, Ben O'Connor holds on to GC lead
Pablo Castrillo, a rider from the wildcard Kern Pharma team, won stage 12 of the Vuelta a España with a plucky solo attack on the final cat-one climb up to Montaña de Manzaneda.
He was not far off being caught by Brit Max Poole (dsm-firmenich PostNL) in the final 200 metres, but the 23-year-old Spaniard held on to win by eight seconds at the end of the 138km stage.
Castrillo's win was heavily laced with emotion because of the death earlier today of Kern Pharma's former team president, Manolo Azcona, following an illness.
For Poole, it was another frustratingly close call with victory, after finishing third yesterday at Cortizo Padron.
Race leader Ben O'Connor (Decathlon-AG2R) was untroubled by his fellow GC rivals on the final climb, retaining the red jersey with a 3:16 lead over Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).
"It's unbelievable, Castrillo said of his victory. "It's for the team, and it's for the staff."
"I was very nervous for the final," he added, "but I decided to attack in the flat and take victory."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
He had planned to attack nearer to the finish, but said that ultimately, the right moment came at 10km to go.
How it happened
Galicia in the north of the country played host once again to proceedings, with the riders treated to a lie-in and a late start from the spa city of Ourense Termal, with 138km ahead of them on another day that wasn't mountainous exactly, but featured plenty of climbing all the same.
It was a tale of one long, lumpy parcours leading to the bottom of a cat-one climb to a summit finish, at the 1,488m-high Estación de Montaña de Manzaneda.
Once again triple stage winner Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) was forging the pace, opening up a small gap in the opening kilometres. It was short lived though, with the race still together with 20km ridden.
It was around that point that the break of the day went clear, with nine riders including Max Poole (dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Marc Soler (UAE-Team Emirates) opening a gap.
Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) made it 10, and soon afterwards the peloton left them off the leash, with the gap swelling to around 10 minutes and staying there all the way to the foot of the climb to Manzaneda.
The breakaway riders began attacking each other not long after starting the 16km climb, with Marc Soler attempting to go clear before Castrillo slipped off the front with 10km to go, and holding the chasers off all the way to the finish.
Results
Vuelta a España 2024 stage 12: Ourense Termal > Estación de Montaña de Manzaneda (137.5km)
1. Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma, in 3:36:12
2. Max Poole (GBR) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +8s
3. Marc Soler (Spa) UAE-Team Emirates, +16s
4. Mauro Schmid (Swi) Jayco-Alula, +23s
5. Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, +34s
6. Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, +40s
7. Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Qazaqstan, +49
8. Carlos Verona (Spa) Lidl-Trek, +1:03
9. Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty, +1:14
10. Oscar Rodríguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers, +1:52
General Classification after Stage 12
1. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, in 47:37:45
2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +3:16
3. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, +3:58
4. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost, +4:10
5. Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step, +4:40
6. Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers, +5:23
7. Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +5:29
8. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates, +5:30
9. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, at same time
10. George Bennett (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech, +5:46
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
-
-
GB win first Paralympic silver medals through Daphne Schrager and Stephen Bate after Kadeena Cox crashes out in her final
China and Netherlands win first medals of Paralympics in Paris
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
Hunt debuts recyclable carbon technology in high end gravel wheelsets
British wheel brand Hunt lays the foundations for a move toward recyclable wheelsets
By Joe Baker Published
-
Ben O'Connor's Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale handed four yellow cards at Vuelta a España
The race leader's team were penalised for obstruction on Wednesday
By Adam Becket Published
-
Who's leading the 2024 Vuelta a España after stage 12?
The full general classification, along with the latest stage result, and the standings for the other jerseys
By Cycling Weekly Published
-
Eddie Dunbar escapes to victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España as Primož Roglič takes time back on Ben O'Connor
Huge break decides day in Galicia as race leader ships over 30 seconds to chasers
By Adam Becket Published
-
As one Vuelta a España rider soldiers on with symptoms, has the Covid bubble burst?
Isaac Del Toro will continue to ride while others fall by the wayside
By James Shrubsall Published
-
The Vuelta a España is chaos, and proof you shouldn’t try to be too clever in cycling
Ben O’Connor could win the whole race after being gifted the lead by Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe last week
By Adam Becket Published
-
Ben O'Connor rides into the red jersey with breakaway win on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España
O’Connor achieves Grand Tour treble with Vuelta stage win and takes over the overall race lead from Primož Roglič
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Pavel Bittner pips Wout van Aert to win bunch sprint on stage 5 of the Vuelta a España
21-year-old takes just third career victory on Grand Tour debut
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Primož Roglič edges sprint on Pico Villuercas to win stage 4 of Vuelta a España
Three-time Vuelta winner takes over the overall lead after beating Lennert van Eetvelt and João Almeida
By Tom Thewlis Published