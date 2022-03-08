Zwift becomes title sponsor of Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Zwift is to sponsor Paris-Roubaix Femmes from this year, in a deal which builds on its sponsorship of women's cycling, it was announced on Monday

The global online fitness platform is already the title sponsor of the inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes, which will take place this July. Both that and Paris-Roubaix are organised by the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO).

The brand has signed a four-year deal to sponsor the race, which will be known as Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift. The second edition of the women's 'Hell of the North' is scheduled to take place on April 16.

"We're incredibly proud to be the first-ever presenting partner to Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift and to be expanding our relationship with the ASO," Eric Min, the CEO and co-founder of Zwift, said.

"Alongside the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, this is a huge opportunity to shine a light on one of the most iconic and exciting races on the Tour and showcase the incredible quality and talent of the women's peloton.

"The ‘Hell of the North’ is a highlight of the cycling calendar and I’m sure it will captivate audiences across the world and inspire women everywhere to begin their own cycling journey."

The first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes was held in October last year, after it was originally scheduled for 2020 and then early 2021, but was postponed both times due to the pandemic. Lizzie Deignan won the first race in impressive fashion, soloing to victory.

Yann Le Moënner, the CEO of ASO, said that he was "convinced" that with the support of Zwift his organisation's efforts to develop women's cycling would be a success.

"Zwift’s involvement in the development of women's cycling continues after being the very first to follow us after the creation of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, which will take place for the first time next July," he said.

"Following our collaboration during the virtual Tour de France of 2020 and after the success of the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femme last year, we are convinced that with Zwift at our side, our efforts for the development of women's cycling will be crowned with success."

In the press release, Kasia Niewiadoma, who rides for Canyon-SRAM, said that it was "fantastic" for Zwift to support Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

"It’s fantastic to see a company like Zwift stepping in to make the investment our sport deserves," she said. "Allowing us to now race some of the most iconic races in the world. Paris Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift is something truly special and is one race that will always live up to the expectation.”

Coryn Labecki, who rides for Jumbo-Visma, said: "We have already proven this to be an unmissable event in the UCI Women's WorldTour calendar and it’s fantastic to have Zwift show its support by increasing their investment in the advancement of professional women’s cycling.

“This is another important milestone for the women’s peloton and I’m certain that increased exposure will help bring the drama and excitement of this race to more people than ever before.”