The entry-level track pump in Lezyne's range boasts the same excellent style and functionality as its more expensive stablemates but includes some lighter-weight materials to keep the cost down

The Lezyne Macro Floor Drive is the cheapest track pump in Lezyne’s range, which tops out with the Digital Pressure Over Drive at £140, and was a worthy winner of the ‘best value’ sticker in our track pump grouptest in the August 9 issue of Cycling Weekly.

Lezyne’s screw-on dual chuck (reversible for Presta/Schrader) is the star – gold anodized to emphasise this – and really works a treat. This is complemented by Lezyne’s ABS air bleed system that allows you to let the pressure out of the hose before unscrewing chuck from valve, making for a precise inflation and neat decoupling.

Since the chuck itself doesn’t depress the valve – the air pressure does that – it’s very easy to use. If you’re swapping between Presta and Schrader you have to unscrew and reverse Lezyne’s Flip Head Chuck but it’s a 30-second job.

The barrel and piston are steel but the handle and base are plastic – to be expected at this price – and feel a little lightweight. At 1.25kg the Lezyne is lighter than many track pumps, but this doesn’t affect its function at all.

The Lezyne hit 100psi in 25 strokes, feeling slightly less smooth than the Specialized Air Tool HP in the last few strokes and needing more weight behind it, possibly due to a thinner hose.

The gauge, at 7cm is the same size as the Specialized’s and has black digits on a light background rather than reversed-out white on black, which is more common in the current crop of track pumps and as it result is very clear.

We checked the Lezyne Macro Floor Drive’s gauge against a digital gauge and found it to be 100 per cent accurate.

As for its value for money, we doubt you’d find a better-functioning, sleeker-looking pump for £36 but if you like a more solid-feeling handle and a metal base and the budget will stretch, the Lezyne Steel Floor drive has a varnished wood handle and machined aluminium base and costs £60.

Verdict Its materials mark this out as a budget pump, but you can’t fault its design and functionality: the Lezyne Macro Floor Drive is a steal at £36.