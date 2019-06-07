June’s tech of the month: New Brompton X, Cannondale SystemSix and Maxxis tyres

We have some unusual products this month with Symon and James offering two alternative products to the norm
Full steam ahead, summer!

As the team are enjoying the best of the weather this June they’ve been testing products to find the best to show and tell, including a couple of slightly different options.

Tech Editor Symon Lewis has been enjoyed the new Brompton X CHPT 3 and shows the rest of the team how he’s been getting on folding and un-folding it!

Meanwhile, James Bracey has been testing a USE Vybe suspension seatpost, perfect for those who can’t quite get comfortable on the bike.

Rupert Radley has found some brand new tyres from Maxxis that are looking to make a big impact in the road market.

The Cannondale SystemSix Hi-Mod with SRAM Red eTap AXS is this month’s featured bike and it’s an absolute stunner!

Cannondale SystemSix Hi-Mod SRAM Red

Read More: Cannondale SystemSix Hi-Mod

Thanks to lessons learned from it’s Slice time trial bike, Cannondale knows how to make an aerodynamic bike. But what’s impressive is that it managed to create a whole package that works very well first time around, when many bike brands have taken two or three attempts to get it correct.

See more: Cannondale SystemSix Hi-Mod SRAM Red from Evans Cycles £7,500

Brompton X CHPT 3

Read more: Brompton X CHPT 3

Weighing 10.3kg, the Brompton x Chpt3 aims for style and a light weight, using titanium for the rear of the frame.

The components and suspension also get an upgrade from the standard model, and the tan walled Schwalbe One 35mm tyres are designed to roll faster than the standard-issue Brompton tyres. The saddle is a Fabric Scoop titanium railed number finished in Chpt3’s latest Devesa print, which was launched in October last year and is used on products by POC and Castelli, too. The Fabric dual texture grips have red accents, too.

See more: Brompton X CHPT 3 From Evans Cycles for £1990

Ultimate Sports Engineering Vybe Seatpost

James Bracey has found this USE seatpost a great way of allowing a bit of comfort to your  bike. It offers up to 50mm of suspension which can be tuned to the riders weight – perfect for those riding off road. Watch out for the slightest of sag though, so a check of your saddle height will be needed.

Maxxis High Road tyres

Read more: Maxxis High road tyre review

If you’re in the market for a top end bike tyre and don’t mind paying a top-end price of around £90 for a set of Maxxis High Road’s (roughly in line with the likes of a Conti GP5000) then these are definitely worth considering. I’d say they’re even worth a switch from your usual race tyre of choice, I can assure you certainly won’t be getting a dud.