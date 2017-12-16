Sharon Laws dies, aged 43, after being diagnosed with cancer

Former British national champion and Team GB rider Sharon Laws dies after treatment for cervical cancer

Sharon Laws died on Saturday, December 16, at the age of 43. The former Team GB rider and British national champion announced that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in October 2016 and has been receiving treatment over the past year.

Voxwomen’s Twitter account issued a brief statement on Laws’s death on Saturday.

“This morning the cycling world lost a champion, a friend, a rider with a huge smile and a fantastic laugh. Sharon Laws passed away early this morning after her fight with cancer.

“Her mum Joy and her family have asked for privacy at this time. RIP Sharon Laws 1974 – 2017.”

Laws was British road race champion in 2012 and national time trial champion in 2008, having switched to road disciplines from mountain biking.

She represented Great Britain in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, riding the women’s road race in support of Nicole Cooke who went on to claim the gold medal.

Laws rode for several international teams in a road career spanning from 2008 to 2016, including Garmin-Cervélo, Lotto-Belisol, UnitedHealthcare and Bigla.

Laws discovered she had cervical cancer after having some lumps in her neck examined. While having chemotherapy, Laws continued to ride when she could and also commentated on television coverage of the 2017 Road World Championships.

Tributes have been paid to Laws from across the cycling community.

Nicole Cooke said: “So sad to hear Sharon Laws passed away today. Such a wonderful person, an inspiration on and off the bike and a great friend. She will be greatly missed.”