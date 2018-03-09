Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Wout van Aert, and Pierre Rolland

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Geraint Thomas, Wout van Aert, and Pierre Rolland.

1. Alexey Vermeulen going retro with a two-speed groupset.

2. Pierre Rolland has really got to know his room-mate at Paris-Nice

3. West Midlands Fire making its TOTW debut with this take on the DCMS report

4. No doubt how hard Wout van Aert went at Strade Bianche

5. Alex Dowsett‘s numbers from the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial are just scary

6. George Bennett wasn’t enjoying the Beast from the East

7. Phil Gaimon is very particular when it comes to cookies

8. When luft goes too far

9. Sunweb’s photographers didn’t quite manage to get Chad Haga’s best angle

10. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, Geraint.

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.