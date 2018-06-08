Tweets of the week: Sam Bennett, Geraint Thomas, Tom Boonen, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Sam Bennett, Geraint Thomas, Tom Boonen, and more

1. Great caption Tom, but what on earth are you talking about?

2. Old school motivation for Niki

3. Chad Haga could be alongside Tom Dumoulin for the second Grand Tour in a row at the Tour

4. That’s just rubbing it in

5. A glimpse into the inbox of a cycling journalist

6. That was a really tough team time trial

7. Yep, maybe a bit too fast Geraint

8. The things riders do for the sponsors…

9. Come to the UK, Thomas (although you won’t need to cool yourself off…)

10. A pro’s tweet that we can relate too

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.