4iiii Precision Power Meter reduced to £314.29 in Ribble Black Friday bargain

If you're teetering on the edge of buying a power meter, let this 17% off deal push you over the edge

There are some pretty hefty bargains floating around in the Black Friday sales – so arguably 17% off on a power meter isn’t huge – but £314.29 is an excellent price to pay for a training tool that could revolutionise your riding.

Buy now: 4iii Precision Power Meter at Ribble for £314.29

The 4iiii Precision Power Meter is a left side crank, in this case the watt measuring tool is embedded into a Shimano 105 5800 crank – and the RRP is £379.

One of the party tricks from 4iii is that you can account for a known left/right leg discrepancy, if you’ve tested your power output on a dual sided unit.

The power meter uses an app to scale the power up or down if you’ve got a discrepancy, and it’s compatible with ANT+ and Bluetooth Smart computers and smartphones.

At 9g, it’s the lightest option on the market, too. The claimed battery life is over 100 hours and the unit uses a 2032 coin cell.

After putting the unit to the test, our reviewer concluded: “[The 4iii Precision Power Meter] is sufficiently accurate and consistent for most riders to gain useful information that will improve their training and therefore I can highly recommend it.”

Training with power can help you to complete intervals at the right intensity and track your progress safe in the knowledge that external factors (eg weather) aren’t skewing your results. They’re also great for those racing the clock as it’s not always easy to know if a headwind or tailwind is affecting your performance in an event.

In addition, a power meter provides an insight into energy use, recovery, and the training stress you’re putting you body through during any given block of preparation.