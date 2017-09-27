Midweek most wanted: New Cervélo R5, Specialized Torch shoes, Rapha kit and more

A sneak peek at the latest and greatest kit we've got in our office that we just can't wait to use

Cervélo R5

Literally just landed, we can’t wait to get out and ride the brand new Cervélo R5. We’ve previously put a few days into the latest model and absolutely loved it. Fast, responsive and impeccable handling made it a bike we just wanted to ride again and again.

The bike has had some dynamic changes, including the lowering of the front end, lengthening of the wheel base and space for whopper 28mm tyres. Our model also comes with SRAM Red eTap HRD, so keep posted for a full review coming shortly.

Specialized Torch shoes

We’re fortunate to have both the Specialized Torch 2.0 and the top end 3.0 models in the office. Both are, of course, great looking, and both come with loads of top tech.

The 3.0 models are thoroughbred racing slippers – carbon soles and two Boa dials make certain of that. Meanwhile, the 2.0 models are a clear distinction from the above, with a greater focus on comfort.

Body geometry technology ensures hip, knee and foot alignment while a full mesh construction ensures more give.

Lezyne KTV2 Drive lightset

New from Lezyne, we’ve got the KTV2 front and rear bike lights in. They’re more “be seen” rather than “see by”, with the front giving out 170 lumens and having six different output modes.

Meanwhile, the rear gives out 75 lumens and has three different output options. Both are a durable, waterpoof construction, so they’ll definitely keep up with you all winter.

Watch: Canyon Endurace AL 7.0 Disc

Pirelli PZero winter tyres

We first heard at the Pirelli launch that the Pzero tyres would be available in various iterations, and now they’re just starting to land.

We’ve got hold of the four seasons models, which means 28mm diameter, additional grip and puncture protection so you don’t need to be stopping on the cold roadside.

Rapha Pro Team gloves

The Rapha Pro Team gloves are a properly versatile piece of kit. Rapha says they’re for mild to cold weather, and the technology looks to back this up.

They’re windproof and the fabric is waterproof yet Rapha says the material is breathable enough to stop your hands overheating.