Groupama-FDJ reveal new kit for 2018 season

FDJ team will change its name and kit from Paris-Nice onwards

Groupama-FDJ, which will be the name of the current FDJ from Paris-Nice onwards, have revealed their new kit with the team maintaining the white, blue, and red look which it has had since its formation in 1997.

Unveiled at a team presentation in Paris, the new jersey retains the colour scheme of the old kit, but with more white on the front of the jersey and a red sleeve. This is despite new sponsor Groupama having a green corporate logo.

There is also the return of a little grey on the front of the jersey, perhaps a nod to the team’s white and grey kit from the early 2000s.

The team also continued with the policy of going without sponsors’ logos on the front of national champions’ jerseys, with French champion Arnaud Démare and Dutch champion Ramon Sinkeldam appearing at the presentation in their blue, white, and red jerseys.

The team will debut its new kit and its new name at Paris-Nice, which starts in Chatou on March 4.

The sponsorship of insurance giant Groupama will reportedly see the team’s budget rising from €16m to €20m despite a reduction in the contribution by French national lottery FDJ, which is looking at opportunities to invest in other sports, particularly surrounding the 2024 Olympics which will be held in Paris.

The increased budget will also allow Groupama-FDJ to create a development team racing at Continental level, which will wear the same kit and share resources with the WorldTour squad.

There will also be an increase the budget in the FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope women’s team, which will see its funding doubled and its future secured until at least 2020.

It was also confirmed that star rider Thibaut Pinot both the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in 2018. Last year the Frenchman finished fourth overall in the Giro d’Italia, but struggled at the Tour, abandoning the race on stage 17.