Lotto-Soudal’s Tomasz Marczyński injured in collision with car during training ride

The Pole will miss the Ruta del Sol with injuries sustained in a car collision in Spain

Polish rider Tomasz Marczyński has been forced to abandon his plans to ride the Ruta del Sol next week, after suffering injuries in a collision with a car during a training ride.

The Lotto-Soudal rider was on a training ride in southern Spain when the incident took place, with his team confirming that he would miss the Andalusian race starting Wednesday, which will also see Chris Froome (Team Sky) return to racing action.

33-year-old Marczyński suffered an injury after crashing during the Challenge Mallorca in January, and was fortunate enough to come away with no broken bones in the head-on collision with the car that happened on Saturday.

“I was finishing one of my last training sessions for the Ruta del Sol when I was hit by a car yesterday,” Marczyński said in a team statement.

“I was cruising down a main road when a car from a right-hand side street turned left. I could not brake in time, and crash head on into the vehicle.”

“The x-rays fortunately revealed that nothing was broken. My face is heavily bruised and my nose had to be stitched. I also have a whiplash and that’s what hurts the most at the moment. I am currently back home, but I will undergo a series of tests next week. “

Britain’s James Shaw will replace Marczyński in the Lotto-Soudal’s line-up, with the Belgian team looking for stage wins through sprinter Moreno Hofland and the versatile Tim Wellens.

Marczyńsk, who took two stage victories in the Vuelta a España last year, could look to return for the Italian one-day race Strade Bianche where he competed last year before heading to the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race.

“It is unfortunate that we have to miss Tomasz Marczyński in the Ruta del Sol, which is a home race for him since he lives in Granada,” said sports director Bart Leysen.

“He could have played a prominent role as road captain. But we can mostly be pleased that his injuries are not too bad after his crash yesterday; this could have been much worse. “

The 2018 Ruta del Sol take place between Wednesday February 14 and Sunday February 18 with five stages in Spain’s Andalusia region.