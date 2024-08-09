Rim brake redemption for the Colnago C68, Cervélo updates its Caledonia-5, there's a razor "built for men" and La Vuelta inspires new ROUVY routes

Colnago has gone against the flow of technological advances with its new C68, designed for rim brakes. The latest from the legendary C-series is a true blend of traditional and modern, where rim brakes meet electronic shifting, and the frame is still hand made, hand built and painted in Italy. If you want Italian styling, modern technology and nostalgia in your life, the C68 rim could be the one. 

Cervélo has been less dramatic with its updates of the Caledonia-5, making it more comfortable through several frame tweaks, and more practical with the inclusion of integrated frame storage. Fans of the original needn't worry though, the latest iteration retains its race-ready character, it’s just you can now have even more fun on those big, stupid rides.  

Cat Glowinski
Freelance Writer

A cyclist for over 10 years, Cat started on the road and track, and now loves riding the trails and racing cyclocross. A freelance writer with many years experience, when not writing or turning left at Herne Hill Velodrome, she likes to spend her time in the mountains, preferably on a bike or snowboard.

