Rim brake redemption for the Colnago C68, Cervélo updates its Caledonia-5, there's a razor "built for men" and La Vuelta inspires new ROUVY routes

Colnago has gone against the flow of technological advances with its new C68, designed for rim brakes. The latest from the legendary C-series is a true blend of traditional and modern, where rim brakes meet electronic shifting, and the frame is still hand made, hand built and painted in Italy. If you want Italian styling, modern technology and nostalgia in your life, the C68 rim could be the one.

Cervélo has been less dramatic with its updates of the Caledonia-5, making it more comfortable through several frame tweaks, and more practical with the inclusion of integrated frame storage. Fans of the original needn't worry though, the latest iteration retains its race-ready character, it’s just you can now have even more fun on those big, stupid rides.

One for men, and only for men, is a new razor for getting those legs silky smooth. It looks and feels very masculine though (apparently), so wives and girlfriends should steer clear.

The next Grand Tour is just round the corner and to celebrate, ROUVY has released 25 new routes, all based on the parcours of La Vuelta a España. Climb the climbs and race the routes that the pros will take on.

Colnago C68 – long live the rim brake

Colnago adds a rim brake model to the C68 stable (Image credit: Colnago)

Traditionalists rejoice: Colnago has now released the C68 rim brake . Going against current trends, some might say it’s a step back in time, while others will be pleased that they don’t have to give up on their thirst for rim brake technology quite yet.

The C68 is Colnago’s C-series bike, with the most diverse range to date - there are already Road, Allroad, Ti and Gravel models. This one’s a bit of a wild card. And ironic, given they were the first bike manufacturer to introduce disc brake technology to road bikes.

Colnago release C68 rim brake bike (Image credit: Colnago)

But why? Colnago knows that there are still plenty of rim brake fans out there who are passionate about Italian performance bicycles. Nostalgia is a big factor, and this bike is sure to attract those who have been riding bikes before many modern cyclists were even born. However, rim brakes also bring simplicity, in looks and functionality, and they’re generally lighter.

The frame will take direct mount rim brakes and, in a fairly contradictory design, is only compatible with electronic drivetrains — from Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo. So it’s a real meeting of old and new. There’s nothing old-fashioned about the price though, and the frameset is quite an investment.

BOLT Skin + Shave: Built for a man's hand…

BOLT's Skin + Shave is “built for a man’s hand” (Image credit: BOLT)

In case the male cyclists, runners and other men out there who want to shave their legs are struggling, Scandinavian-based BOLT has released a razor designed to deal with coarse leg hair. The brand says that it’s the first razor designed specifically for men’s leg hair, and it’s apparently “built for a man’s hand”. But is men’s leg hair really coarser than their facial hair? Or coarser than a woman’s? And why is it not built for a woman's hand?

Men’s razors currently on the market are pretty good at shaving legs too — men’s and women’s legs — as many a girlfriend and wife will attest to (far better than the women’s offerings in many cases).

Maybe it’s just a really good razor that gives an incredibly good shave, regardless of where it's used on the body, or the gender of the user. BOLT is filling a tiny gap in the market, but is it also reducing its potential sales by 50%?

Cervélo Caledonia-5 is more comfy but just as racy

Cervélo Caledonia-5 updated for more fun on big, stupid rides (Image credit: Cervelo)

The Caledonia-5 has been designed for big, stupid rides. What does Cervélo actually mean by that? The rides or events that can reach quadruple digits (think Paris-Brest-Paris) or are just a really long day in the saddle. Fast rides, with minimum weight, and those where you know that you’ll be dealt your fair hand of bad tarmac. The kind of rides that, when described to your mates, get you funny looks and murmurings of “why would someone do that?” But for those that get it, they know that it’s all about having fun while pushing your limits.

“If it ain’t broke, don't fix it..." The character of the original Caledonia-5 is retained and small updates mean it can handle even more. Bigger 36mm rubber (34mm with mudguards), and dropped seatstays are comfort-enhancing, and the slightly stiffer downtube keeps things responsive.

(Image credit: Cervélo)

Integrated storage in the downtube, including handy pouches, is just enough for the essentials: a multi-tool, inner tube and CO2 cartridge — what you would generally put in a saddlebag, nicely hidden underneath the bottle cage.

This is not a bike for casual weekend spins, this is a bike that wants to go fast and long.

ROUVY adds La Vuelta a España routes

ROUVY La Vuelta a España routes released (Image credit: ROUVY)

There’s another Grand Tour on the horizon — La Vuelta a España runs from 17 August to 8 September 2024 — and with big races comes the desire to get in on the action. If you can’t get out there to ride the real roads, then ROUVY has an alternative.

Alongside the 1000s of routes available on the virtual training platform, 25 more have been added, with recordings coming directly from the roads of Spain and Portugal, which feature in this year’s stage race.

Some of the toughest climbs are included, such as Alto de la Colladiella, Cabeza de Manzaneda and Cuitu Negru, with some pretty steep gradients of up to 24%.

If you’re not yet convinced, and riding outside during the warmer months still seems more appealing, then La Vuelta Virtual Spotlight might tempt you. From 12 August, you have six weeks to tackle these routes and associated challenges, with real prizes on offer such as a turbo trainer, ROUVY subscription and more. There are also training plans to follow, devised by Lidl-Trek, and you can get your hands on a new Trek Madone 2025 too (sadly only virtually). The routes will stay on ROUVY once the six weeks are up, and you'll need a subscription to ROUVY to take part.