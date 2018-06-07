Garmin confirmed as the main sponsor for the 2018 Cycling Weekly Awards

The hugely anticipated Cycling Weekly Awards has a new sponsor in World GPS expert Garmin

The Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin, set to take place on December 12 this year at 8 Northumberland Avenue, will be a celebration of all the people who make road cycling so special, from the best professional riders to the cycling clubs and volunteers who knit the grassroots scene together.

Just as the cycling season is hotting up, as is the momentum for the inaugural Cycling Weekly Awards and we are very pleased to announce our partnership with Garmin as the Awards’ title sponsor.

Garmin are all about facilitating riders from club level through to pro level to ride smarter, bolder and longer and to ‘beat yesterday‘. This marries well with the Cycling Weekly Awards, as we strive to highlight and celebrate the individuals who have gone further than anyone else in their attempt to succeed in our sport or to better the sport that we all love.

Head of market, Sean Igoe, said on the partnership: “Garmin are the perfect partners for what will be a huge celebration of road cycling.

“Garmin were targeted as the headline partner from the start, they are the world’s leader in GPS technology and a premium, prestigious brand.

“Cycling Weekly is the biggest road brand in the UK and the awards will be a beautiful event; we thought the fit with Garmin would be perfect. The awards are also a celebration of road cycling from grass roots to pro level, and Garmin has always supported the sport and continue to do so. This was an important element of the partnership. Its fantastic to have them on board.”

There will be 10 prizes awarded on the night ranging from the ‘Rider of the Year’ to our ‘Local Hero Award’. Cycling Weekly magazine editor, Simon Richardson, said: “The competition for several of our awards, especially rider of the year, is already hotting up. The list of achievements to be recognised on the night gets longer each month, all of which will make for a great night of celebrations.”

We are currently receiving nominations for Club of the Year, Best Charitable Initiative and Local Hero.

Nominations will close on Friday August 31, 2018.