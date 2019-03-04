Mavic launches Sean Kelly limited edition kit

Collection honours the legendary hardman

With the onset of the Classics season and Paris-Nice starting next Sunday, Mavic has chosen the right time to bring out its Sean Kelly limited edition clothing collection, celebrating the Irishman’s palmarès.

>>> Paris-Nice: latest news

Kelly won Paris-Nice seven years on the trot, as well as multiple wins at Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and Liège–Bastogne–Liège and in the Tour of Lombardy. Oh, and the Vuelta a España in 1988 too, amongst his total of 193 pro wins.

>>> Cobbled Classics route information and news

Kelly rode on Mavic wheels and using Mavic kit, as well as using Vitus bikes, for the majority of his 18 year pro career. In recognition, Mavic has brought out a limited run clothing collection as part of its Les Héros du Cyclisme series of limited run clothing.

That starts with the merino wool blend jersey – naturally all in green – with a retro look but made with modern materials. You get special graphic treatment, including an embroidered Sean Kelly logo, an image of the man himself in the collar and an abridged list of his wins on the inside of the body.

>>> My toughest day: Sean Kelly (video)

There’s a separate rear pocket to keep your pump upright and, in keeping with the foul weather that Kelly relished, there are plenty of reflective highlights front and rear to keep you visible, including a reflective full front zipper.

The Sean Kelly Limited Edition jersey is priced at £135 and available in five sizes, with a claimed weight of 170 grams.

The Sean Kelly Limited Edition continues with a matching green polyester cap with Sean Kelly detailing priced at £28 and socks priced at £16.

Mavic says that the collection is available in limited quantities and for this season only.