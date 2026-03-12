I love Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones, the mix of premium sound and open-ear safety has transformed my cycling, and they are now up to 22% off in the Amazon Spring Sale

I love music, I spend my days listening to my favourite bands and artists, and when riding either outdoors or indoors on Zwift, I like to have music to motivate me, and dilute the boredom that can occasionally rise when deep into the latest workout in my training plan.

I'm also a massive Apple fan and have often highlighted Apple AirPods Pro headphones as some of the best headphones for cycling. However, I often find that sweat can become an issue with in-ear headphones, resulting in sticky ears and also the headphones.

I have been fortunate enough to try the bone conduction headphones from Shokz, which leave your ears open, and means not only no sweaty ears, but more awareness of your surroundings, and can make outdoor riding far safer, even when blasting heavy tunes.

Right now, you can pick up the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Bone Conduction Headphones at a great price in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale here in the UK, and the Shokz OpenRun are also carrying a nice discount in the US too.

UK deal Save 16% (£27) Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was £169 now £142 at Amazon The OpenRun Pro 2 is the brand's all-new flagship headphone and boasts an impressive list of attractive features, including an improved 12-hour battery life and super-fast charging capability. Shokz claims the OpenRun Pro 2 will deliver an unparalleled listening experience with Shokz DualPitch for an improved sound quality while retaining spatial awareness. They come in three colour choices: Black, Orange and White.

US deal Save 22% ($35) Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $159.95 now $124.95 at Amazon If you're in the US, there are no significant discounts on the OpenRun Pro 2, but the original model has a big 22% off. They are still a great introduction to bone conduction technology, and feature enhanced bass, a 10-hour battery life, and a quick-charge feature. They are powered by 9th-generation bone conduction technology, along with active noise cancellation that delivers a premium sound. These are available in four colours: White, Blue, Black and Orange. Read our Shokz OpenRun Pro review.

Safely listening to music or podcasts while riding can enhance your riding experience and also help achieve your training goals.

Traditional headphones have always been considered dangerous, as most earphone designs will close out the surroundings, which can be an issue on busy roads. Shokz has aimed to solve this with its bone-conduction headphones, which means the open-ear design allows users to easily stay in tune with their surroundings.

In testing, we loved the OpenRun Pros, especially the quick charge feature that delivered an hour and a half of battery life in just five minutes of charging, incredibly useful if you forget to charge your headphones and are about to jump on your bike.

I tend to listen to heavy metal while out on the bike, and the OpenRun Pros deliver excellent sound quality and have no issues handling heavily layered music. The sound quality is excellent, which means you can enjoy your favourite music easily while you ride.

The only real negative was in windy conditions, the open-ear design made quieter songs and podcasts slightly harder to hear. However, in the flagship model, the OpenRun Pro 2, Shokz has added a wind-resistant feature that is claimed to significantly restrict wind interference.

For more top money-saving offers, don't miss our regularly updated round-up of the biggest Amazon Spring Deal Days discounts for cyclists.