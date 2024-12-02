Many of the best cycling deals can only be found on Amazon this Cyber Monday - Deals on Garmin, Castelli, Gorewear & DJI

Cyber Monday is here – the last chance to offload some of that cash that's burning a hole in your pocket on a great cycling deal.

Despite this being the last official day, the good news is that there are still a ton of great buys to be had, with Amazon unsurprisingly being one of the best places to go to.

To make things easy for you, we've rounded up some of the best deals of the weekend in a one-stop cycling shop for superb Amazon bargains.

From tech like smartwatches and GPS cycling computers to winter jackets to lights, tools, and even drones, you'll find it all here.

And there's something for everyone on both sides of the pond too, with great deals in both the US and the UK. Enjoy!

Best Amazon Cyber Monday cycling deals US

Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer: Was $299.99, now $199.99| Save up to 32% A superb deal that we think will sell out. It's been around a few years now but still stands up as one of the best value units out there, especially with a deal like this. In our review, we said it was so capable you might not need anything else, and we loved the 20-hour battery life too.

Castelli Men's Perfetto RoS 2 Jacket: Was $279.99, now $181.99 | Save 35% at Amazon It might have been around a while, but we still reckon the Castelli Men's Perfetto RoS 2 Jacket is an excellent winter top, thanks to its breathability and waterproofing. Still not super-cheap, but it's a big chunk off and at only $10 more than two years ago it's a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds were $249 now $154 at Amazon | Save 38% So much more than just ear pods, this amazing tech from Apple features intelligent noise cancellation plus hearing protection and hearing aid features. They're sweatproof too, making them ideal for indoor training, while the sound is of renowned quality.

Garmin Varia RTL515 rearview radar with tail light

US: Was $199.99, now $149.98 Save 25% We love this bit of tech – in fact it's a personal favourite. Its ability to detect and warn the rider of approaching vehicles from 140 metres feels like a real security boost. The light is super-bright too, and can be seen up to a mile away.

Magicshine Seemee 300: Was $59.99, now $44.99 at Amazon US

The SEEMEE 300 has a wide range of cool features up its sleeve. One of the most impressive has to be its battery run time which, at over 200 hours, makes it a market leader. Its two LEDs can offer up to 300 lumens, which is combined with lenses designed to maximise visibility from all angles. Features in our best bike lights 2024 guide

DJI Mini 4k: $269.00 now £219.00 at Amazon US Fits in the palm of your hand and, at 249g, weighing less than a bidon, the DJI Mini enables you to shoot impressive 4k video from the air for up to 31 minutes on a single charge.

Park Tool TW-5.2 torque wrench: Was $115.95, now $90.95

You can always expect solid, no-fuss quality that will last from Park Tool, so this feels like the perfect opportunity to either complete or upgrade your workshop collection with one of those unsung but important tools that will always come in handy.

Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS: Was $349.99, now $249.99

We rate this as one of the best budget smartwatches you can buy. The Garmin Forerunner 255 has plenty of punch for its price. "It can do everything your head unit can do and more," we said in our review. It has an effective heart rate monitor too – not always a given on watches.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday cycling deals UK

Garmin Epix Gen 2: Was £619.99 now £388.80 at Amazon

At an impressive 37% off this multisport watch from Garmin, this remains one of the best deals around in this space. This was garnered a seriously good review from us – we gave it a full five out of five stars, and said it "changed my life".

Panaracer GravelKing SK gravel tire: Was £50.59, now £33.99

If you ride gravel the chances are you will have heard of, if not already ridden, one of Panaracer's GravelKing range. This SK version especially is regarded as a bit of a benchmark and is very popular – with good reason too. Great for a variety of conditions.

Gorewear C5 Gore-tex Thermo Glove: Was £74.99 Now £55.99| Save 25% at Amazon These winter gloves from cycle clothing stalwarts Gore are bright enough to be seen on the dullest winter afternoons, but most of all, they'll keep you warm, even in near-freezing temperatures. Not too bulky either.

Garmin Varia RTL515 rearview radar with tail light

UK: Was £159.99, now £119.99 Save 25% One of the best bits of modern tech we own. It will detect vehicles approaching behind from 140 metres away and let the rider know. The light is mega-bright, with mile-away visibility. Surely the ultimate peace of mind.

Magicshine Seemee 300:

Was £59.99, now £41.79 at Amazon UK



With 300 lumens on offer, as well as a 200-hour run time, the SEEMEE is already an impressive rear light. But it has extra cool features too, including a built in motion sensor that adjusts the brightness as you brake. It can also shine a beam onto the road to giving 360deg visibility and making you even harder to miss by other road users. Features in our best bike lights 2024 guide

DJI Mini 4k £269.00 now £209.00 at Amazon UK

There's a good reason that DJI is the market leader when it comes to drones. The 249g weight of this one – less than a bidon – means no licence required. What's more, on a single charge you can shoot 31min of 4k video to really switch up your cycling insta shots.

Park Tool TW-5.2 torque wrench

Was £126.99, now £88.49

If you've become used to using guesswork when it comes to cinching up your handlebar and steerer bolts, now's the time to invest in a proper tool to keep you on the safe and narrow, so to speak. A great deal from workshop stalwart Park Tool.

Garmin Forerunner 255: Was £289.99, now £189

Thanks to updates in 2022, we concluded in our review that in terms of functionality, it was virtually on terms with the best units on the market, such as the Forerunner 955, Epix 2 and Fenix 7. Every reason not to miss this impressive Cyber Monday deal.

Tips and hints for Cyber Monday

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is, in fact, today, December 2. So, if you missed Black Friday and slept through the weekend oblivious to all the cycling deals under your nose, now could be the time to rectify that.

When can I find the best Cyber Monday deals?

While you could traditionally expect the best prices on cycling stuff – and pretty much anything else for that matter – in the post-Christmas sales, the rise of Black Friday and Cyber Monday has changed that, with deals kicking in much earlier. Today is certainly going to be one of the best deal days.

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday deals?

Right here, on Cycling Weekly! We have been scouring the web constantly, to help you find the best buys out there. We focus in on especially good buys, and feature round-ups of some of the greatest ones too – such as this one!

