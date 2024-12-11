The Competitive Cyclist '12 Days of Deals' sale is packed with festive cheer – with up to 50% off, these Christmas cycling bargains won't last long

The holiday season is upon us, and if you have a cycling enthusiast in your life, finding the perfect Christmas gift can sometimes feel like a daunting task.

As a deals hunter and cyclist, I'm here to help you select the best gift for your cycling-mad loved one at the best possible price. The majority of big online cycling retailers have Christmas sales, and one such sale that caught my eye is the '12 Days of Deals' at Competitive Cyclist.

There is plenty to choose from here including big brands like Castelli, Gorewear and Pearl Izumi, across a wide selection of categories like cycling shoes, and helmets and gloves.

Below I've selected some of the best cycling deals from this sale, many of which carry huge discounts of up to 50%. I think any cyclist would be happy unwrapping these on Christmas Day.

Competitive Cyclist '12 Days of Deals' highlights

Gorewear C5 Infinium Thermo Jacket: Was $220, now $110 Save $100 The Gorewear C5 features a windproof and water-resistant membrane ready to tackle the worst of conditions. A soft fleece runs on the interior to trap body heat and the Gore-Tex Windstopper blocks out wind making it a superb choice as one of the best winter cycling jackets. It comes in sizes S-L and either Black or Neon Yellow.

Castelli Espresso GT Gloves: Were $129.99, now $77.99 Save 40% Another great reduction on an essential item for winter cycling. The best winter cycling gloves will keep hands cosy and dry, avoiding discomfort and numb fingers. The Espresso has added grip control, warming insulation and waterproof lining. Available in various sizes.

Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 Jacket: Was $279.99, now $167.99 Save 40% The Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 jacket is a great example of a lightweight jacket ideal for rides in milder temperatures and chilly mornings. It's constructed with Gore-Tex Infinium fabric which provides excellent wind and water protection. Available in various colours and sizes S-3XL.

Specialized S-Works Evade 3 MIPS Helmet: Was $299.99, now $179.99 Save 40% The S-Works Evade 3 holds a coveted spot on our best bike helmet guide and at this price, it's another brilliant deal. Featuring MIPS Air Node technology for enhanced crash protection, it's lightweight and well-ventilated too. Available in Red only and sizes S-L.

Fizik Vento Infinito Carbon 2 Shoes: Were $369.99, now $258.99 Save 30% Fizik's Infinito are one of the best cycling shoes on the market. It's the brand's top-end BOA-equipped racing shoe with two Li2 BOA dials for a secure fit. For optimal power transfer, the carbon fibre sole is the stiffest from Fizik, with a set-back cleat position for efficient pedalling. Three colour choices and loads of sizes are available.

Castelli Estremo Overshoes: Were $169.99, now $101.99 Save $68 Castelli makes some of the best cycling overshoes around and the Estremo's are designed to give an extra layer of protection to feet in wintery riding conditions. Polartec Power Stretch Pro fleece traps heat and the Gore-Tex Infinium outer keeps them breathable and waterproof. Sized from S-L.

POC Omne Lite Helmet: Was $200, now $100 Save $100 POC is renowned for making super stylish helmets and the Omne Lite not only looks great but is designed to be lightweight and breathable. It features an EPS liner for impact protection, massive exhaust vents for maximum airflow, and a 360° adjustment system. There are several colour and sizing choices with various discounts depending on colour selected.

These deals at Competitive Cyclist are US only, so if you're shopping in another territory our Christmas Gift Guide 2024 has many Christmas cycling ideas and stocking fillers selected by the Cycling Weekly team.