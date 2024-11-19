Trusted by the likes of Chloé Dygert, Lionel Messi, Alex Ovechkin & LeBron James – the Wattbike Atom has $600 off this Black Friday

Recent updates

I've found an outstanding Black Friday Wattbike deal on the brand's top-of-the-range model, the Atom – our best smart bike overall in the Cycling Weekly best indoor smart bikes 2024 buyers guide.

It's currently available with a very sizable savings of $600, which takes it down to $2,499—one of the lowest prices the Atom has ever been, since it first launched in July 2020. Therefore, it's an excellent chance to grab a high-end indoor bike at an excellent price.

Get the Wattbike Atom on sale for $2,499

We understand not everyone has space for an exercise bike or smart bike, but fear not cycling retailers have gone early with Black Friday discounts this year. So, why not check out all the Black Friday smart trainers deals we've found so far?

Wattbike Atom: Was $3099, now $2,499 at Wattbike

Save $600 The Wattbike scored 5 out of 5 stars in our review and comes loaded with features to help all cyclists achieve their goals with a superbly realistic indoor cycling experience. The Atom has a $600 saving and also comes with a 12-month Wattbike Training Hub subscription and a 1-month Zwift membership. Read our full Wattbike Atom review.



The Atom is a trusted trainer used by some of the most recognised sporting organisations and teams from around the world, including big names in US sports. Of course, Team USA Cycling, also the LA Lakers, Inter Miami, 50% of NFL teams and 100% of NHL teams, trust Wattbike to help improve their performance.

Wattbike says "The Atom is the most intuitive, intelligent and accurate indoor trainer on the market". A sentiment Cycling Weekly features writer Steve Shrubsall agreed with in his Wattbike Atom review. Steve gave the Atom five out of five stars, stating "the smoothness and fluidity of pedalling on the Atom was second to none" and also highlighted just how quiet the Wattbike is – which is great for those who live in an apartment or enclosed space.

Steve is also keen to point out the simplicity of its plug-and-ride setup and its ability to handle the most brutal interval efforts.

The Wattbike Atom score 5 out of 5 stars in our review (Image credit: Future)

If deals on indoor smart bikes aren't on your Black Friday wishlist – then our best Black Friday bike deals 2024 hub features deals on everything from bikes to components and the best cycling tech. If you are looking for something more specific, we also have hubs for the best cycling clothing and cycling smartwatch deals this Black Friday.

We'll be updating all these pages regularly on the run-up to the Black Friday weekend which runs this year from 29th November to 2nd December 2024.