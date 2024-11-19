Trusted by the likes of Chloé Dygert, Lionel Messi, Alex Ovechkin & LeBron James – the Wattbike Atom has $600 off this Black Friday

With a huge $600 saving, the Wattbike Atom is one of the lowest prices we have ever seen. The deal includes a free one-month Zwift subscription and unlimited access to the Wattbike Training Hub

Team USA riding on the Wattbike Atom
(Image credit: Wattbike)
Checked at 17:15 UTC -1 (GMT), the deal is still live and pricing is accurate.

I've found an outstanding Black Friday Wattbike deal on the brand's top-of-the-range model, the Atom – our best smart bike overall in the Cycling Weekly best indoor smart bikes 2024 buyers guide.

