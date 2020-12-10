It’s an understatement to say that 2020 has been a year like no other, but bike design and technology stops for no pandemic.

With cycling a permitted – and encouraged – way to stay physically and mentally healthy our testing hasn’t stopped either, allowing us to bring you the 2020 Editor’s Choice awards: a collection of 78 pieces of kit we’ve tested and rated either a nine or 10 over the past 12 months.

And what a year it’s been; 2020 will be remembered amongst our Tech team as the year that aero and lightweight converged, to create some of the fastest road bikes we’ve seen to date. While brands were pushing to create the superlative in lightweight, aerodynamics and stiffness, a sizable chunk of the UK’s cyclists were looking for something wider tyred, as the gravel genre continued to gather steam. That’s not forgetting the influx of new cyclists scouring the country’s bike shops for any sort of two-wheeled machine – be it hybrid, electric or other.

Perhaps the most defining feature of the cycling tech landscape in 2020 has been its variety of audience, and that’s certainly something we’ve tried to cater for in this year’s awards. So, without further ado – stick on a brew, put your feet up, and settle in to the very best cycling tech had to offer this year.