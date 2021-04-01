[OLD] Best cycling base layers: A buyer's guide

Cycling base layers are a fundamental member of any rider’s wardrobe and we all wear them, but are we getting the most out of them?

There’s more to this commonplace garment than initially meets the eye, so here’s what you need to know.

Cycling base layers: Fit

Like everything for road riding, a performance cycling base layer should sit close to the skin. Its tight fitting properties make it far more comfortable when you're working hard and sweating lots. Should you have the misfortune of falling off, it plays a part in preventing road rash as well.

However, if you’re commuting or a more casual rider, you can probably get away with a looser fit.

A tight fit will also make the product more comfortable and less prone to rubbing or chafing as it should sit tight to the skin and not move.

Necklines are particular important, too. Some will have a low cut neck to avoid discomfort and rubbing. Some heavy-duty thermals will come a high neck, which will add warmth when cycling in the winter.

Checking the length of both the arms and the torso is also important and a base layer should be generous in both areas. This should mean that your wrists are covered and there are no gaps between your base layer and your bib shorts.

Cycling base layers: Long sleeves, short sleeves… no sleeves?

This is a big question for base layer lovers and the answer is largely dictated by the season.

In the winter months, you’re definitely going to want to prioritise long sleeves, purely for the additional coverage that they offer.

If you like the added comfort offered by base layers then short sleeved, or even no sleeved options, are great for the warmer months. Plus they can be useful if the mornings are chilly.

Cycling base layers: Materials

This is one of the more important questions to ask when buying a base layer. The material will affect a product's comfort, how much it smells and, more importantly, how warm it will keep you.

Basically, there are two kinds of material that a baselayer can be made off – either man made or natural.

If you’d rather go au naturelle then you’ll be looking to get a product made of Merino wool, primarily coming from New Zealand or Australia.

(Image credit: Cycling Studio)

Merino wool has heaps of great attributes, which makes it an awesome fabric for base layers. For starters, it’s largely stink-free, meaning you’ll get more rides out of it for each wash. This obviously has benefits if you’re riding lots, or more than once each day.

It’s also fast drying, which is great because unlike man made products, it doesn’t wick sweat away particularly well and can become very damp, very quickly. Happily, it’s a great insulator, though, even if it is wet.

Man-made materials are typically the opposite. They wick sweat away well, but tend to be smellier and need washing more.

Both Merino and man-made base layers have different grades of thickness so you can get the right one for you. If you tend to get very warm when riding then naturally it makes sense to get a thinner layer and vice versa.

With so many options available, it makes sense to have several layers than you can circulate, depending on the weather.

Cycling base layers: Our pick of the best

(Image credit: MAAP)

MAAP Seamless Base layer Tee Reasons to buy + Fit-and-forget comfort + Warm enough for winter and slim enough for spring/autumn + Anti-stink genuinely works + Excellent fit Reasons to avoid - Expensive TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Warm enough for winter, slim enough for summer and it packs a big technical punch. It's safe to say we're big fans of MAAP's Seamless Base Layer tee.

(Image credit: CAFÉ DU CYCLISTE)

Café du Cycliste Cosette Ceramic base layer Reasons to buy + Comfortable + Very warm + Merino is an excellent insulator and doesn't smell + High neck + Fits long arms Reasons to avoid - A little baggier than the 'race fit' would suggest

This is probably one of the most comfortable base layers we've worn. It sits a little looser but it's super soft, plus it has a high neck to keep the wind out and you super snug.

(Image credit: Future)

Eco friendly and more absorbant than cotton, bamboo is high bulk and odour resistant and the elastance content gives the Reflex top stretch. BAM's clothing is not cycling-specific but it's a good option for riding nevertheless.

(Image credit: Future)

Designed specifically for cycling, the Dyrnamo base layer is body mapped so it's warm where it needs to be with more vented areas out of the wind to keep you comfortable. There's loads of stretch, so it's a close fit and good odour control, although it's expensive.

(Image credit: B'TWIN)

Van Rysel Race base layer Reasons to buy + Cheap and cheerful + Does the job Reasons to avoid - One size fits all won't suit everyone - Not as comfortable as some more expensive brands TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

It's a lightweight option that's mostly designed to provide comfort and minor insulation on warm rides. Happily, the fabric has a decent stretch to it and and it's soft – although perhaps not as soft as options from more premium brands. That said, it's really the price that's drawing people to this product.

(Image credit: Future)

A perennial classic, the Craft Superlight is an ideal weight for hot summer rides and works really well, although it can accumulate body odour. It's really durable and should last for years, washing up well and resisting staining.

(Image credit: Odlo)

With high breathability and body mapped fabric, the Odlo Performance Light base layer is comfortable for summer riding - or, since it's not cycling-specific, it can be worn for other higher intensity sports. There's good length to the body though and the design is practically seam-free.

(Image credit: PEARL IZUMI)

Pearl Izumi Transfer Wool base layer Reasons to buy + Thumb loops + Great fit + Anti odour + Comfortable + Great wicking Reasons to avoid - None TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

First and foremost, the Pearl Izumi Transfer Wool base layer has a great fit. It's cut specific to riding a bike, with features like rotated arms.

It's also jammed packed with test-winning, technical features, including anti-odour and great wicking capabilities.