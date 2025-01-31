Be angry at cars not bikes says Lime Bikes chief as he invests £20 million

Money will go on new parking, staff, and campaigns

Lime Bikes is to invest £20 million into parking and more for its pay-as-you-go ebikes in London, the company has revealed.

The announcement comes just a few months after Transport for London threatened to fine companies like Lime if they did not address anti-social pavement parking of their bikes, which are often left obstructing pedestrian walkways.

