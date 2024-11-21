Bike insurance might not cover your theft: How to avoid the common mistakes that can invalidate your policy

Having your bike stolen is bad enough, don't let a failed insurance claim make it worse

bikes locked up next to a road
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rob Kemp
By
published
in How-to

In 2023 alone, police in England and Wales received over 64,000 reports of bicycle theft. Whilst that figure marked a 12% decline on the previous year’s tally, bike theft is endemic and the chances of recovery are slim, a situation which is mirrored throughout the world.

Being insured is one thing, but ensuring that your policy covers all eventualities, especially theft, requires a thorough understanding of the fine print.

