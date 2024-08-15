British cycling events organiser goes bust

Hotchillee go under after ‘financial difficulties experienced in recent years’

Riders on a HotChillee rider
Riders on a HotChillee organised ride
The British cycling events organiser Hotchillee has announced that the firm has entered liquidation due to what were described as "financial difficulties" across recent years. 

In a statement posted on the company’s website, Hotchillee founder Sven Thiele confirmed that liquidators had been appointed, and said that the combination of the Covid pandemic and Brexit had added to the brand’s difficulties. 

