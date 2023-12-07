British energy brand Outdoor Provisions set to close, offers 50% off site-wide

Energy bar brand Outdoor Provisions is set to close, unless "something unexpected" happens, it emerged on Thursday morning.

As a result, the company is offering 50% off site-wide on their energy bars, nut butters, and also apparel.

The brand, which was born in 2018, was popular with ultra athletes and long-distance riders and runners. It has supported cycling events like Rapha's Pennine Rally. In the bio on its website, the founders say: "We decided it was time someone bucked the tiresome traditions of inedible, stomach bothering, plastic wrapped energy snacks and tried a bit harder."

However, in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, the people behind Outdoor Provisions said that it was the "end of the trail".

"It's hard to believe I'm writing this but Outdoor Provisions is coming to the end of its journey," the Instagram post read. "We so nearly made it out of an incredibly difficult few years but just fell short. Which hurts way more than I expected but hopefully ending now means there’s just enough fight left to give something else a go in the future.⁠ ⁠

"Max respect to all you other small businesses out there crushing it, you have our total admiration. The UK outdoors scene is one of best and is so full of rad movements, people and products. Please support them when you can.⁠ ⁠

"The undisputed best bit of running Outdoor Provisions has been the community it built. Whether you openly hated our mint flavour bar or fully embraced our nut butters, rode the Pennine Rally or ran the Peak Divide, you got behind us in a way that made us feel like way way more than just a snack brand. Thank you for doing that.⁠ ⁠

"So, short of something unexpected and after an imminent stock fire sale, this is OP out.⁠"

The energy bars were popular due to being vegan, containing no refined sugars, and being housed in a compostable wrapper, rather than single-use plastic.

The products left on Outdoor Provisions' site all have short sell-by dates, but are still usable up to the end of January at least; perhaps perfect for an attempt on Rapha's Festive 500.

Outdoor Provisions is just the latest company connected to the UK bike industry to face trouble in 2023. Just this week, it emerged that The Cycle Show has reportedly been cancelled for 2024 due to the "current challenges" faced by the wider cycling industry, caused by "over-stocking and lack of demand".

Just last week Cycling Weekly exclusively reported that more jobs had been cut at the struggling WiggleCRC. The online cycling retail giant went into administration in October and previously made 105 people redundant.

The tough year for the industry has also seen three other major distributors collapse, Moore Large, 2Pure and FLi.

British kit companies Presca and Milltag were also forced to close down this year.