You could buy Lawson Craddock’s Tour de France bike (and some good karma)

All funds will go towards the rebuilding of the Alkek Velodrome

Dorel Sports – owner of Cannondale bikes among a selection of other brands – is auctioning off Lawson Craddock’s Tour de France bike to further his fundraising efforts for his home velodrome.

The bike is being auctioned off at 32.auctions.com – the fund raising target was $5,000 (£3846) but the sale figure has already reached $7,500 (£5770), via 25 bids, at time of writing. Bids end at 5pm on August 13.

The 2018 Cannondale SuperSix EVO bike looks to be in perfect condition, save for a little Roubaix dust, and Craddock’s scrawl.

Craddock captured hearts throughout cycling’s following when he promised to donate $100 for every Tour de France stage he completed to the rebuilding of the Houston velodrome, which was partly destroyed by Hurricane Harvey last year.

The EF Education-First Drapac rider asked his Instagram followers to match the amount, to help the Alkek velodrome to continue to raise and support local cyclists.

The challenge grew greater when Craddock crashed on the first day of the Tour, fracturing the top of his shoulder blade and resulting in “three weeks of pain“.

The 26-year-old continued to ride through extreme discomfort, raising over $195,000 through his efforts. He finished as the ‘lanterne rouge’, but told Cycling Weekly: “I started the Tour in tears of sadness when I crashed the first day, but now it’s pure joy.”

Dropel Sports set up the fundraising page, and it promises “all proceeds from this auction will go directly towards the Alkek Velodrome campaign, which is where Lawson first got into cycling.”

It added: “Please help… rebuild the track and support the next generation of cycling! Everything and anything helps and is greatly appreciated.”