Custom British bike brand WyndyMilla launches two new bikes

British bike brand WyndyMilla creates a range of custom bikes from its home in Surrey, but this summer it will not only be launching two new bikes but will also host two takeover programmes as well.

Recently Cycling Weekly went over to see the team at WyndyMilla whilst former professional and Olympic gold medallist Dani Rowe customised her new bike and that process in action.

Saw Doctor

The first of the two new bikes is the same aero bike Dani had customised, which is called the Saw Doctor Aero Road.

WyndyMilla says that the new Saw Doctor is a cutting edge carbon fibre aero road frame designed for all-out speed. The frame is hand built in Venice, Italy, which is completely made to measure.

This, it says, means that the tube to tube construction is high quality and has life long durability with limitless possibilities when it comes to customising the bike for the customer.

As with many of the top-end aero bikes of today, full integration is key and so for the first time the Saw Doctor has fully integrated handlebar and stem that completely hides the cables. This of course continues through to the frame as well. WyndyMilla says this means the Saw Doctor is the first fully custom bike with integrated handlebars.

Expect the new Saw Doctor prices to start from £4,325.

Massive Attack ST

The second launch is a brand new steel bike for the Surrey outfit. Unlike the rest of the range the steel bike is only available in off-the-peg sizes and isn’t custom, yet.

Columbus steel is used throughout and is said to be fast, uncompromising, race frame, called the Massive Attack ST. It of course delivers a lower price point to the carbon alternatives and fills a hole in the range, says WyndyMilla.

The British brand also adds that it feels steel is on the way up with exciting new developments in the metal.

The new steel Massive Attach ST will be available in both rim and disc, with tyre clearance of 28mm rim and 30mm disc. The quoted frame weight is 1750g.

Available in a number of sizes and costing £2250 for the frameset and from £3250 for a full build.

Both frames come with a lifetime warranty.

WyndyMilla takeover

WyndyMilla plans to takeover two of London’s bike destinations in cafe Look Mum No Hands and Assos’s retail store on Regent Street.

The Assos store will be hosting the full range of bikes from WyndyMilla, including the two new offerings. It will be offering bike fits, test rides and group rides to Regent’s Park. The takeover here will last 12-weeks from June 24 to August 30.

Look Mum No Hands takeover will be for the full duration of the 2019 Tour de France, hosting various events during the 23-day event.