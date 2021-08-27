Driver fined £300 for ‘careless’ close pass on group of cyclists

The driver was caught on camera as he squeezed past the riders near a traffic island

The moment a driver made a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre on a group of cyclists
Alex Ballinger

By

A driver has been fined £300 for a “careless” close pass on a group of cyclists. 

Video footage has emerged of the moment the driver tried to overtake the riders as they approached a traffic island, forcing one of the cyclists to swerve out of the way. 

The incident happened on June 26 and was caught on camera by one of the cyclists, who then submitted it to GoSafe, a road safety initiative in Wales, which then resulted in the motorist being charged with a driving offence.

On August 18, the driver appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to driving without due care, and was handed a £386 fine and given nine penalty points. 

GoSafe partnership manager Teresa Ciano said: “We all have a part to play in keeping our roads safe for everyone. Careless close passes, like the one recorded in this incident, risks the safety of cyclists. The consequence of this careless incident reflects the seriousness of the offence. We all share the road and should be able to do so confidently. When approaching a cyclist, be patient and wait until you can overtake safely.” 

The incident happened on the morning of June 26 on the A4054 Cardiff Road in Pontypridd, Wales.  

Footage was submitted to GoSafe, a partnership responsible for reducing casualties on Welsh roads through the use of camera vans.

GoSafe has also set up Operation Snap an initiative that encourages road users to submitted video footage of traffic offences, which are then investigated by police officers with the aim of securing convictions. 

Earlier this week, Cycling Weekly reported on the case of a hit-and-run driver who was jailed for just over three years after hitting and killing a teenage cyclist.  

Leo Meek, 22, of West Way, Moreton, hit 15-year-old Jack Jones while the cyclist was on his way to his aunt's house on the Wirral near Birkenhead, in Merseyside on April 26.  

Meek fled the scene after hitting Jones at 25mph over the permitted speed limit, leaving Jones with fatal head and neck injuries.

The driver then travelled another two miles, before abandoning his friend's dad's car and getting a taxi home. 

The judge in the case said: “The most likely explanation is [Meek] simply gave him little or no room as you were overtaking him.” 

Alex Ballinger
Alex Ballinger

Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.

Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers. 

Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books. 

