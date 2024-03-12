Gazelle Bikes releases first U.S. e-bike featuring the Bosch Smart System

The 130-year old Dutch bike manufacturer Gazelle Bikes today announced the launch of its first-ever low-step, Class 3 e-bike: the Eclipse.

The Eclipse is also the first and only Class 3 e-bike available in the U.S. to feature the Bosch Smart System and won the IF Design Award for its “concept, design innovation and distinctive character,” according to Gazelle Bikes.

The Bosch Smart System leverages a UL 2849 compliant battery , which tests for e-bike electrical system safety , along with the Smart System, which allows all components of the Eclipse e-bike to be digitally connected for an individualized and customizable riding experience.

(Image credit: Gazelle Bikes)

Eclipse owners can use smart device connectivity via the brand’s eBike Flow app to create custom settings such as different ride modes varying from “Race” mode to “Cargo” mode. The app can also enable “eShift,” which will change gears for you based on your cadence.

Additionally, the eBike Flow app serves as a digital lock and locks and unlocks your bike via Bluetooth.

The Smart System also promises anti-lock braking, regardless of the app download. Speed sensors on both wheels monitor the speed of the bike, and if front wheel locking is anticipated due to excessive or abrupt braking, the anti-lock braking system controls brake pressure and improves the stability and steerability of the Eclipse.

In the wake of multiple reported e-bike-related braking incidents over the past couple of years, anti-lock braking may be a welcome feature to some.

The Bosch Smart System affords riders the ability to make changes to their components with ease. Riders can swap drive units if they plan on doing a specific type of riding, such as cargo hauling or eMTB riding. Riders can also purchase aftermarket remotes and displays for their rides, as well as five different battery packs.

The Eclipse is a Class 3 e-bike, which means the bike is pedal-assist only (no throttle) and can reach a maximum speed of 28mph. Its mid-drive motor offers 85Nm of torque and has a 750Wh battery.

The Eclipse has 60mm tires and a Suntour Mobie 45 fork - both features work to absorb shocks and make riding off-road comfortable. The bike’s stem is fully adjustable, as well.

The bike also has a MIK compatible rear rack with high load capacity and comes with integrated front and rear lights. The charge port was redesigned with the Eclipse release, and is now centered and elevated with a protective hard plastic cover. The battery also comes with a handle for easy off-bike transport.

(Image credit: Gazelle Bikes)

There are two Eclipse models now available for purchase.

The Eclipse T11+ HMB comes with a Shimano Deore XT derailleur gear with up to 11 gears and comes in both a low-step and high-step version. The T11+ retails for $5,500 and comes in anthracite gray matte and thyme green matte.

(Image credit: Gazelle Bikes)

The Eclipse C380+ HMB comes with an Enviolo CVT gear hub which allows for continuous gear change if desired and features a Gates belt drive. This model also offers both low- and high-step options. The C380+ retails for $6,000 and comes in orange matte and anthracite gray matte.

(Image credit: Gazelle Bikes)

Both bikes are now available for purchase at most of Gazelle Bikes’ authorized retailers.