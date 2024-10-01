'I have to accept it': Zdeněk Štybar on the rare condition which curtailed his cyclocross career

A rare arterial condition curtailed Zdeněk Štybar illustrious career but not before one last heroic home tilt at the cyclo-cross Worlds

The mood is effervescent as the the departing hero salutes his fans
The mood is effervescent as the the departing hero salutes his fans
(Image credit: Alamy)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in Features

Zdeněk Štybar has been competing in cycling for more than half his life. He knows when his body just doesn’t feel right. “For the past three years, I was underperforming and could always explain why,” the Czech tells me. “First there was Covid, and then I had a heart issue.” In April 2021, he had surgery to fix cardiac arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat. “And then in the past year, I was training well, hitting good numbers and should have been in the best shape of my life, but I just couldn’t perform in races. My legs were so tired, so sore. When we hit a climb, I was immediately dropped, and could no longer do the numbers. I didn’t understand. It was such a weird feeling. I felt lost.”

Naturally, Štybar, a three-time cyclo- cross world champion, former winner of Strade Bianche and twice runner-up at Paris-Roubaix, began to surmise that his age, 37 at the time, was catching up with him. “I said to my daughter, ‘do you think after all these years of suffering, my body just won’t let me go deep again?’ I told myself it’s time to stop my career and refocus on something else.”

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

Latest